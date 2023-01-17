THE DIGITAL ID SYSTEM MUST BE RESISTED!
Computing Forever | January 11, 2023
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 17, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Video | Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
WHO Sneak Attack
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
ABC News Acknowledges Young Athletes Are Dying Of Heart Attacks
By Tony Heller | Real Climate Science | January 11, 2023
ABC News says there has been an increase in heart disease, and says it is caused by global warming.
“Dr. Martha Gulati will never forget the first time she saw a young, healthy athlete die of heat stroke.
It was 1995 in Chicago, in the middle of a heat wave that would ultimately claim nearly 700 lives. In the decades that followed, Gulati watched in alarm as the climate warmed and heat catastrophes grew even more intense.”
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,476 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,146,296 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Bill introduced to criminalize… brianharryaustralia on Campaign funded by Pfizer and… brianharryaustralia on Ukraine Humiliated Western Pro… brianharryaustralia on ‘Escort agencies booked… aletho on ‘Escort agencies booked… brianharryaustralia on “A New System” – Inside the Da… brianharryaustralia on “A New System” – Inside the Da… Peter on $1,000,000 to forecast Vaccine… roberthstiver on US Senator says training Ukrai… ian bragg on Ukraine Humiliated Western Pro… papasha408 on ‘Escort agencies booked… FUCK BIDEN on WHO Sneak Attack
Aletho News
- THE DIGITAL ID SYSTEM MUST BE RESISTED! January 17, 2023
- Isn’t it Time For Adam Schiff to be Expelled From Congress? January 17, 2023
- Bill introduced to criminalize vilification of ‘non-White’ people January 17, 2023
- $1,000,000 to forecast Vaccine Misinformation narratives January 16, 2023
- Campaign funded by Pfizer and Moderna lobbyists sent Twitter weekly lists of tweets to censor January 16, 2023
- ‘Escort agencies booked solid for Davos forum’ January 16, 2023
- Nasrallah: The new Netanyahu government will hasten Israel’s demise January 16, 2023
- Israel occupation forces bulldoze Greek Orthodox land in occupied Jerusalem January 16, 2023
- China urges Israel to stop ‘incitement’ to avoid escalation January 16, 2023
- Ukrainian Syndrome. Anatomy of a Modern Military Confrontation January 16, 2023
- NATO waging ‘proxy war’ against Russia – Croatian president January 16, 2023
- Ukraine is Test Lab for Western Weapons ‘In Every Sense’, US Media Says January 16, 2023
- US Senator says training Ukrainian soldiers in Oklahoma poses risk to civilians January 16, 2023
- WHO Sneak Attack January 16, 2023
- “A New System” – Inside the Davos Summit 2023 January 16, 2023
- Stranded Assets January 16, 2023
- The Lancet has become a laughing stock January 15, 2023
- Insider reveals truth about Covid-19 pandemic from within the National Health Service January 15, 2023
OffGuardian
- WATCH: Truth Finds A Way – #SolutionsWatch January 17, 2023
- Lucid Summations When Tomorrow Is Today and MLK Day January 16, 2023
- Science! Blessed be Thy Name January 16, 2023
Richie Allen
- Elderly Advised To Heat Homes To 18C During Cold Snap January 17, 2023
- Civil Servants Told Not To Use The Word Homosexual January 17, 2023
- 800 Cops Investigated For Sexual & Domestic Abuse Offences January 17, 2023
- Cabinet Minister Urges Church Of England To Allow Gay Marriage January 16, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Mother of All Limited Hangouts January 11, 2023
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Climate Activism Isn’t About the Planet. It’s About the Boredom of the Bourgeoisie January 16, 2023
- Oxford Union Debate On Fighting Climate Change January 16, 2023
- Polar bear expert: Activist fact-checkers are misleading the public January 16, 2023
- Electric car makers put the brakes on UK production because they are too expensive to sell January 13, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- German government and BioNTech pushed Twitter to censor threats to Covid vaccine profits January 17, 2023
- Campaign funded by Pfizer and Moderna lobbyists sent Twitter weekly lists of tweets to censor January 16, 2023
- The many ways your phone exposes your location to Big Tech, data brokers, governments, and law enforcement January 16, 2023
- New bill aims to block federal officials working with Big Tech to censor speech January 16, 2023
- World Economic Forum declares “misinformation” a top “global risk” January 16, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply