Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Anglo-American War on Russia – Part Four (Targeting Ukraine)

Tales of the American Empire | January 19, 2023

In 2008, American President George Bush officially announced plans to add the nation of Ukraine to his empire. This would strike a serious blow to Russia by cutting its access to southern Europe. Ukraine was a key Russian trading partner that controlled most access to the Black Sea and most natural gas pipelines to Europe. It is the second largest nation in Europe by size with significant oil, natural gas, and coal reserves.

Most Ukrainians speak Russian as their primary language. They consider Russia a sister nation, much like the relationship between the United States and Canada. After allowing Ukraine to become a separate nation in 1991, Russia assisted Ukraine with discounted oil and natural gas. Most Ukrainians didn’t want to join NATO, so in 2010 elected a President who opposed this effort. As a result, the US government began a massive campaign to demonize Russia and destabilize the democratic government of Ukraine.

“California NG and Ukraine; 23 Years of Partnership”; US Army; Whitney Hughes; US Army; July 11, 2016; https://www.army.mil/article/171273/c…

“Ukrainians complete mission in Iraq”; Rodney Foliente; US Army; December 11, 2008; https://www.army.mil/article/15056/uk…

The US Army’s huge effort to secure Ukraine can be seen in the one thousand articles posted at its website: https://search.usa.gov/search?affilia…

“Founding Act”; an official NATO-Russian agreement; May 27, 1997; https://www.nato.int/cps/cn/natohq/of…

“Why Was Hunter Paying Joe Biden 50k Per Month to Rent House?”; Tyler Durden; Zerohedge; January 15, 2023; https://www.zerohedge.com/political/w…

Related Tales: “The Anglo-American War on Russia”; https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list…

January 20, 2023 - Posted by | Militarism, Russophobia, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

