COUNTDOWN 2030 – PART 1

By 2030, you will OWN NOTHING and be HAPPY.

This is not just a slogan or a conspiracy theory.

This is 1 of the 8 World Economic Forum (WEF) predictions. Watch their video https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2016/11/8-predictions-for-the-world-in-2030/

WEF was born out of a CIA-funded Harvard program headed by Klaus Schwab’s mentor, Henry Kissinger. Sulzer AG, in Schwab’s earlier years, where he was director, would go on to break international law by aiding the South African apartheid regime in its illegal thermonuclear bomb program.

Klaus Schwab, founder & executive Chairman of the WEF, in his book, “COVID-19: The Great Reset” published a few months after the start of Covid 19 outlines his plans for the world. Quoting Schwab, WEF’s Young Global Leaders have penetrated numerous Countries’ Cabinets and become Presidents, Prime Ministers, or CEOs. During the coronavirus pandemic, several WEF Young Global Leaders played prominent roles, promoting zero-covid strategies, lockdowns, mask mandates, and digital ‘vaccine’ passports. In contrast, there was a totally opposite approach from those who are not affiliated with the WEF.

Unfortunately, it is very difficult to get the truth, with the censorship of independent professors, doctors, journalists & politicians and the fact that mainstream media, Google & ‘fact checkers’ are funded & controlled by the same people behind this diabolical plan.

This might be the most important 1 hour 40 min you spend, unless you don’t mind ending up ‘owning nothing’, being tracked & 24/7 surveilled (under your skin, as per WEF Agenda Contributor, Yuval Noah Harari) and ending up with CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency), UBI (Universal Basic Income) and eventually Social Credit System.

The “Great Reset” echoes the real, unspoken of plans behind UN Agenda 21, now known as Agenda 2030. (more of this in Part 2) Lastly, to understand why they say “you will be happy” when you own nothing, is where the METAVERSE comes in (more of this in Part 2),

Call to action: Please share this film. Knowledge is power. Lets work together to co-create a future independent from the WEF, WHO & UN

Be critical thinkers and do your own research. Here are links to the excerpts used in this video, curated in South Africa:

https://www.corbettreport.com/wef/

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/south-africa-vaers-conference-vaccine-victims-experts-data-an-independent-alternative-reporting

https://rumble.com/v1dxzgh-episode-278-radical-truths.html

https://rumble.com/v11p0vo-the-megadeath-intellectuals-of-the-great-reset.html

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fI16ylFLLz8

https://www.jrepodcast.com/episode/joe-rogan-experience-1780-maajid-nawaz/

https://odysee.com/@MaajidNawaz:d/EP8-Radical:9

https://senatormastriano.com/2022/03/01/expert-panel-discussion-on-covid-19-and-medical-freedom/

https://odysee.com/@OracleFilms:1/New-Normal—Happen-Network:3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CA_Phpz4woY

https://www.corbettreport.com/how-green-finance-is-monopolizing-the-planet-with-whitney-webb/

https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhino:9/Maajid-Nawaz-with-Joe-Rogan—The-Joe-Rogan-Experience–1780:f

https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/2019/11/26/yuval-noah-harari-interview-anderson-vpx.cnn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hL9uk4hKyg4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jTfW-cchpYA

https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4425/rr-31

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JfyIW9wRvB4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3aPT8MuH_E

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDM1CIwa5Bw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ydWYJSpsCLE

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/the-nuremberg-code-75th-annual-commemoration–mary-holland–vera-sharav-speeches/