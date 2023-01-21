‘Globalization Has Died and Davos 2023 Was Its Funeral Ceremony’
Sputnik – 21.01.2023
The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting took place in Davos on January 16-20, 2023. International observers sat down with Sputnik to formulate the main message of the gathering in a nutshell.
“This year’s forum featured the new state of the world: divided, resentful, and grim,” Gal Luft, director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, told Sputnik. “Davos has become the dressing room of the West and is more divorced than ever from the rest. It no longer represents the real concerns of most of the world’s population. Its obsession with climate change, social justice, gender and other forms of wokeness has made it a laughing stock and target of disdain for most of the world.”
The World Economic Forum (WEF), an international non-governmental and lobbying organization, was founded in January 1971 by German economist Klaus Schwab. Initially the entity was called “European Management Forum”; it changed its name to the World Economic Forum in 1987.
Bringing together business executives, thought leaders, and prominent politicians, the forum sought to become a global platform to spearhead the ideas of globalization and solve pressing economic and political dilemmas. However, some Western commentators observed that the forum quickly morphed into a technocratic globalist elitist club which sought to dictate rules for the rest of the world.
“Globalization was based on the premise of broad acceptance of global institutions, norms and rules, as well as reasonably free flow of goods, money and information,” Luft said. “Each one of those has been compromised over the past few years, first with the US-China decoupling and second with the war in Europe. Instead, we have global bifurcation into two camps – the collective West plus honorary members and all the others – and the emergence of new institutions, alliances, financial instruments, trade blocs and priority sets.”
“There is no return to the post-WWII system. In addition, we are seeing massive repudiation of some of the institutions and individuals who have been most associated with globalization: the media, Davos, entertainment industry etc. De-globalization can also be seen along cultural fault lines. Western ideas, ethics, and ‘values’ are rejected by billions who see them as dangerous and destabilizing,” the US scholar continued.
Russia’s Independence Doesn’t Fit in Davosian ‘Ideal World’
The necessity to “defeat” Russia became a leitmotif of the gathering, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz declaring that to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the Russian special operation “must fail.” The chancellor called for stepping up military aid for Ukraine, but fell short of confirming that Berlin would send its Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Kiev, something that the Ukrainian regime, Poland, Finland, and the UK are urging him to do.
For his part, Harvard Professor Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), urged the West not only to step up anti-Russia sanctions, but to create conditions for “regime change” inside Russia.
“The forum in Davos is a congress of adherents of globalism,” Konstantin Babkin, president of the Rosagromash Association and co-chair of Moscow Economic Forum (MEF), told Sputnik. “These people would like to see a unified world where global corporations rule, dominating even the official state structures. What is happening in Ukraine contradicts their ideas of an ideal world. Many multinational corporations had to leave Russia. So, [Russia] has fallen out of the control of these Western corporations. This contradicts their ideas about the ideal state of affairs.”
While the Davos participants insisted that it is necessary to support Ukraine and to make sure that Russia obeys the rules established by the West, it appears that many countries have tired of this bellicose rhetoric, according to Babkin.
‘Biodiversity’ in Economy & Politics Instead of Global Unification
The Western-centric globalized world order is falling apart at the seams, with other countries adopting a non-aligned status and implementing their own scenarios of development in terms of their financial policies, foreign trade, and tax policies, according to Babkin. The Russian scholar argues that re-industrialization and strengthening of national economies could ensure the world’s stability and diversity of models.
“It would be nice to have different models, different states, different peoples, different cultures,” the Russian scholar said, drawing parallels with natural biodiversity. “[There will be] Iranian model, Indian model, Chinese model, Western model, and rejection of globalism. I think this is a good thing, and Russia needs to develop its own economy. I can also advise Iran, and China, and other large states, and state associations (…) I think the world that Davos is promoting is so unstable.”
Remarkably, major developing nations, including Russia and China, “have shunned the forum and inspired others to do the same,” said Luft, calling these countries a “resistance bloc.”
“In the years to come, with the inevitable departure of Klaus Schwab from the scene, the forum will lose its relevancy and will become just another exclusive overpriced Swiss club with entry ticket of $250,000,” Luft said. “It has already become a symbol of elitism and arrogance, representing the garden as opposed to the jungle, to use Josep Borrell’s terminology, and a platform to advance Western priorities.”
Babkin echoed Luft by saying that even though the Davos forum is likely to continue bringing together Western executives and politicians, it has ceased being a truly international platform and will never become what some call “the world’s government.”
“Globalization the way we know it has died and Davos 2023 was its funeral ceremony,” Luft concluded.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
January 21, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Russophobia, Supremacism, Social Darwinism | China, Human rights, Iran, Russia, WEF
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
COUNTDOWN 2030 – PART 1
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
New Book
Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It
By Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung
The Canadian Patriot Review is proud to announce the release of a 75 page, full color special report titled “Breaking Free of Anti-China Psyops: How the Cold War is Being Revived and What You Can Do About It.” This report features essential research exposing the new false narratives which are working overtime to close your mind off of the reality of the Anglo-Venetian oligarchy at the causal nexus of a global dark age agenda.
In this special report, Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung debunk the many leading myths about China as “the center command of world evil” and explore the inner fights waged between Chinese patriots in opposition to fifth column traitors that have worked tirelessly on behalf of foreign oligarchical interests to subvert China from within since the dark days of the Opium Wars.
How did a Chinese deep state grow under the guiding hand of the Trilateral Commission, Henry Kissinger and a nest of transhumanists affiliated with Tavistock starting in the early 1970s?
How did Henry Kissinger’s plans to keep China as a slave labor plantation come undone?
How was China able to purge George Soros after a failed color revolution in 1989 and how did Soros’ operatives flee to the USA over the ensuing 25 years?
What the hell is Steve Bannon and his Chinese bosom buddy Miles Guo anyway?
Is there truly a “Uyghur muslim genocide” in Xinjiang as western governments have proclaimed?
How did the Club of Rome usher in the one china policy?
Is Taiwan a tool of the US military industrial complex? What is the “Hong Kong” freedom movement? And where does Tibet fit into this?
How is China opposing the global depopulation agenda?
How do ethnically-targetted bioweapons play into 21st century warfare and why is the “Wuhan lab story” a planted red herring?
All of these questions and much more will be answered within the Canadian Patriot Review’s Special Report.
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,473 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,153,530 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Matt on ‘Globalization Has Died… roberthstiver on Orthodox bishop denounces Ukra… raggs12 on PR firm CEO tells Davos: busin… raggs12 on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’… raggs12 on Under Biden Federal Agencies T… Bill Francis on Germany, “standing atop… Peter on PR firm CEO tells Davos: busin… brianharryaustralia on PR firm CEO tells Davos: busin… 5 dancing shlomos on Tony Blair calls for WEF and W… 5 dancing shlomos on What’s behind Jacinda Ardern’s… brianharryaustralia on Germany, “standing atop… papasha408 on RT Bank Accounts Frozen in Fra…
Aletho News
- Fire hazard: Ferry company bans electric cars January 21, 2023
- German electricity to be rationed as EVs and heat pumps threaten collapse of local power grids January 21, 2023
- Russia and Pakistan agree major energy deal January 21, 2023
- A Taiwan bloodbath might suit US decision-makers just fine January 21, 2023
- ‘Globalization Has Died and Davos 2023 Was Its Funeral Ceremony’ January 21, 2023
- Russian State Duma Speaker calls for Angela Merkel and François Hollande to be put on trial January 21, 2023
- Türkiye cancels visit of NATO hopeful’s defense minister January 21, 2023
- US urges Ukraine not to ‘fixate’ on defending key city January 21, 2023
- ‘US, British Snipers Sent to Potemkin Island Near Kherson’ January 21, 2023
- COUNTDOWN 2030 – PART 1 January 21, 2023
- Under Biden Federal Agencies Turned Into Instrument of Intimidation, FBI Whistleblower Says January 20, 2023
- PR firm CEO tells Davos: businesses need to starve platforms that spread “disinformation” of revenue January 20, 2023
- The Re-education of Dr Sally Price January 20, 2023
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Prescribe Freedom” plan bans vaccine passports, supports doctors’ free speech January 20, 2023
- Germany, “standing atop a billion-dollar mountain of masks,” begins to incinerate the rapidly expiring surplus January 20, 2023
- Macron Unveils Massive Military Expansion Plan Amid Nationwide Strike Over Neoliberal Budget Cuts January 20, 2023
- The situation in African countries is deteriorating as a result of US policies January 20, 2023
- WikiLeaks cables reveal NATO intended to cross all Russian red lines January 20, 2023
OffGuardian
- First, Do No Harm January 21, 2023
- Paradise of Madness January 20, 2023
- DISCUSS: Highlights of Davos 2023 January 20, 2023
Richie Allen
- Blair Calls For Infrastructure To Monitor Who Is Jabbed & Who Isn’t January 20, 2023
- Education Watchdog Says Smartphones Unsuitable For Primary Kids January 20, 2023
- Suspected Paedophile Ring Operating Out Of Met Police January 20, 2023
- Mum Reported For Asking Teachers Not To Call Daughter A Boy January 18, 2023
Consent Factory
- The Mother of All Limited Hangouts January 11, 2023
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Temperatures Are Not Becoming More Extreme January 21, 2023
- How Your Cup Of Coffee Contributes To Climate Change January 20, 2023
- Who To Believe? The BBC Or Your Lyin’ Eyes? January 20, 2023
- Labour will end North Sea oil investment January 20, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Reclaim The Net
- Surveillance babies: The generation of kids facing biometric privacy invasions from birth January 20, 2023
- Meta gave the CDC de facto power to police Covid “misinfo” January 20, 2023
- FBI director Wray hints at more collaboration with private companies January 20, 2023
- PR firm CEO tells Davos: businesses need to starve platforms that spread “disinformation” of revenue January 20, 2023
- Another company wants hands to be a payment method January 20, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Well, what the future of politics will look like is dependent on what the long-term effects of these new vaccines are.
LikeLike
Comment by Matt | January 21, 2023 |