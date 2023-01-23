Russia and West on verge of ‘real war’ – Lavrov
RT | January 23, 2023
The current situation in Ukraine shows that the conflict between Russia and the West can no longer be defined as a “hybrid war” but is instead approaching being a real one, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with his South African counterpart, Naledi Pandor, Lavrov also noted that this “almost real” war was something that the West “has been preparing for a long time against Russia.” The minister claimed that Western powers are seeking to destroy everything Russian, from the language to the culture that had existed in Ukraine for centuries, and even forbid people from speaking their native language.
Lavrov went on to point out that such practices have become commonplace throughout Ukraine and that the country’s last two presidents, Pyotr Poroshenko and current leader Vladimir Zelensky, have both turned into “presidents of war” and “Russophobic leaders” after gaining power, despite running their presidential campaigns under the promise of establishing peace.
The minister also recalled that Ukraine has adopted laws that prohibit using the Russian language in education, media, and even in everyday life. “And this is all supported by the West,” Lavrov said, adding that this support extends to neo-Nazi marches with swastikas and symbols of banned Nazi divisions being held across the country.
He also accused the West of turning a blind eye to the fact that Kiev’s forces continue to deliberately choose targets and carry out attacks in such a way as to terrorize the civilian population. “The West knows perfectly well that the Ukrainian regime deliberately bombs cities and towns using Western-supplied weapons,” the minister said.
Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s position that it has not carried out attacks in Ukraine against civilian infrastructure, and that the damage to it is attributable to Kiev’s regular practice of deploying heavy weapons and air defense systems in residential areas.
Despite the spiraling tensions, Lavrov noted that Moscow remains open to negotiations with Kiev, and warned that those who refuse talks should understand that the longer they are delayed, the harder it will be to find a solution.
The minister also asked the Ukrainian government to explain, perhaps through a third party, how it sees the situation in the country playing out and the possibility of negotiations with Russia.
The Russian narrative and particularly Lavrov’s, during the entire Ukrainian war has been very respectful, contained, reasonable and seeking a peaceful resolution. Yet the West has continued to denigrate everything that is Russian with one accusation after another, so the thinking people of the world, (a rather limited minority) can clearly see which side has created and is maintaining the conflict.
Now let’s imagine ourselves under the full control of a global government, under Ai that is programmed and controlled by those same types of people who have been stealing internationally, killing, deceiving, suppressing truth and destroying the resources of the earth while accusing us citizens of causing an alleged climate change. Why would anyone trust them? What would make folks like Schwab, Harari, Gates, Pelosi, Macron, Trudeau, Soros, and all the known/unknown world manipulators become fair, just, and moral people? If they are willing to take away your normal food supply, heating energy, privacy, freedom of expression and religion, and your very humanity through hybridization, even while you have the power to stop them, what do you think it will be like when you are powerless? When given absolute power and the freedom to exercise it, the enforcement goons will be brutal, as they have always been throughout history. How many people in handcuffs have you ever seen fighting it out with a team of police and overcoming them?
Such pondering ought to awaken the sleeping masses to the real danger that is over the whole world like a dark cloud.
Comment by Peter | January 23, 2023 |
STALIN & FELIX DZERZHINSKY ARE PUTIN’S HEROES
EXPOSING THE JEWISH CRIMINAL FELIX DZERZHINSKY
Dzerzhinsky
“We stand for organized terror – this should be frankly admitted. Terror is an absolute necessity” – Felix Dzerzhinsky
Felix Dzerzhinsky (1877 – 1926) was a Jew and an infamous drug-addict and sadist, known for the mass terror he caused as head of the Jewish Cheka. Dzerzhinsky was born on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, Dzerzhinsky father was Jewish and his mother was of Polish origin. His family also spoke Polish and Yiddish. Most sources claim Dzerzhinsky and his family were Catholic due to his father falsifying nobility, trying to hide the fact he was Jewish. His father’s last name was Rubin (Other variations from different sources include Rutin, Rufin) which is a Jewish last name.
Before he became an infamous fiend, Dzerzhinsky was considering becoming a Jesuit priest. He later began to take to Marxist ideology and joined a Marxist group, the Union of Workers (Socjaldemokracja Królestwa Polskiego “SDKP”), in 1895. Dzerzhinsky became fluent in four languages: Polish, Russian, Yiddish, and Latin. Dzerzhinsky had worked in a book-binding factory, where he set up an illegal press. Dzerzhinsky was also a follower of Rosa Luxemburg (Jew).
Dzerzhinsky organized a shoemaker’s strike, where he was arrested for “criminal agitation among the Kaunas workers” and the police files from this time state that: “Felix Dzerzhinsky, considering his views, convictions and personal character, will be very dangerous in the future, capable of any crime.”
Dzerzhinsky subsequently became one of the founders of Social Democracy of the Kingdom of Poland and Lithuania (SDKPiL) in 1899. In February of 1900, he was arrested again and served his time at first in the Alexander Citadel in Warsaw and later at the Siedlce prison.
In 1902, Dzerzhinsky was sent deep into Siberia for the next five years in a remote town of Vilyuysk, while en route being temporarily held at the Alexandrovsk Transitional Prison near Irkutsk. To the place of exile he escaped on a boat and later emigrated out of the country.
He then traveled to Berlin where at the SDKPiL conference Dzerzhinsky was elected a secretary of its party committee abroad (KZ) and met with several prominent leaders of the Polish Social Democratic movement Rosa Luxemburg (Jew) and Leo Jogiches (Jew).
Dzerzhinsky was a Soviet statesman and was a member of several revolutionary committees such as the Polish Revkom, as well as several Russian and Soviet official positions.
• Revkom, was a revolutionary committee created under the patronage of Soviet Russia with the goal to establish a Polish Soviet Socialist Republic.
Dzerzhinsky and other Jews gained control of the party organization through the creation of a committee called the Komitet Zagraniczny or KZ. As secretary of the KZ, Dzerzhinsky was able to dominate the SDKPiL. In Berlin, he organized publishing of “Czerwony Sztandar” and transportation of illegal literature from Kraków to the Congress of Poland.
Later Dzerzhinsky went to Switzerland where his fiancée Julia Goldman (Jew) was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis. She died on June 4, 1904, his father also died of tuberculosis. After a failed revolution, Dzerzhinsky was again jailed in July of 1905, this time by the Okhrana. In October, he was released on amnesty.
As a delegate to the 4th Congress of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party, Dzerzhinsky entered the central body of the party. From July through September 1906, he stayed in Saint Petersburg and then returned to Warsaw where he was arrested again in December of the same year.
In June 1907, Dzerzhinsky was released on bail. At the 5th Congress of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party, he was elected in absentia as a member of the Central Committee of the Russian Social-Democratic Labor Party. In April 1908, Dzerzhinsky was arrested once again in Warsaw and in 1909 he was exiled to Siberia again. As before Dzerzhinsky managed to escape by November 1909 and then back to Poland in 1910.
Dzerzhinsky remained to direct the Social Democratic Party, while considering his continued freedom “only a game of the Okhrana”. The Okhrana, however, was not playing a game; Dzerzhinsky simply like most jews, was a liar and was extremely difficult to find.The police however were unable to arrest Dzerzhinsky until the end of 1912, when they found the apartment where he lived, by the name of Władysław Ptasiński. Dzerzhinsky would spend the next four and one-half years in tsarist prisons.
Felix Dzerzhinsky was freed from Butyrka after the February Revolution of 1917. Soon after his release, Dzerzhinsky’s goal was to organize Polish refugees in Russia and then go back to Poland and fight for the revolution there.
In Moscow he joined the Bolshevik party, writing to his comrades that “the Bolshevik party organization is the only Social Democratic organization of the proletariat, and if we were to stay outside of it, then we would find ourselves outside of the proletarian revolutionary struggle”.
April he entered the Moscow Committee of the Bolsheviks and soon thereafter was elected to the Executive Committee of the Moscow Soviet. Dzerzhinsky endorsed Lenin’s April Theses—demanding uncompromising opposition to the Russian Provisional Government, the transfer of all political authority to the Soviets, and the immediate withdrawal of Russia from the war. Ironically, Dzerzhinsky’s brother, Stanislaw, was murdered on the Dzerzhinsky estate by deserting Russian soldiers that same year.
Dzerzhinsky was elected to the Bolshevik Central Committee at the Sixth Party Congress in late July. He then moved from Moscow to Petrograd to begin his new responsibilities. In Petrograd, Dzerzhinsky participated in the crucial session of the Central Committee in October and he strongly endorsed Lenin’s demands for the immediate preparation of a rebellion, after which Felix Dzerzhinsky had an active role with the Military Revolutionary Committee during the October Revolution. With the acquisition of power by the Bolsheviks, Dzerzhinsky eagerly assumed responsibility for making security arrangements at the Smolny Institute where the Bolsheviks had their headquarters.
Lenin(Jewish) regarded Felix Dzerzhinsky as a revolutionary hero and appointed him to organize a force to combat internal threats. On December 20, 1917, the Council of People’s Commissars officially established the All-Russia Extraordinary Commission to Combat Counter-revolution and Sabotage, known as the Cheka. The word “Cheka” is not only an acronym in Russian for “Special Commission for Fighting Counter-Revolution,” but also is a Yiddish expression for animal slaughter.
Dzerzhinsky oversaw the “first camp of the Gulag,” the Solovetsky. Where, according to Anne Applebaum’s Gulag: A History, “the Cheka learned how to use slave labor for profit.” Records show how brutal, and corrupt Dzerzhinsky’s Cheka was. Stalin had said, “He[Dzerzhinsky] didn’t shirk from dirty work.”
As the Russian Civil War expanded, Dzerzhinsky also began organizing internal security troops to enforce the Cheka’s authority. Tens of thousands of political opponents were shot without trial in the basements of prisons and in public places. Dzerzhinsky said: “We represent in ourselves organized terror—this must be said very clearly.” and “the terrorization, arrests and extermination of enemies of the revolution on the basis of their class affiliation or of their pre-revolutionary roles.”
The Cheka rounded up all those who were under suspicion of not supporting the Jewish Bolshevik government; including Civil or military servicemen suspected of working for Imperial Russia; families of officers-volunteers (including children); all clergy; workers, peasants and any other person whose private property was valued at over 10,000 rubles.
The Cheka practiced torture and methods included being skinned alive, scalped, “crowned” with barbed wire, impaled, crucified, hanged, stoned to death, tied to planks and pushed slowly into furnaces or tanks of boiling water, or rolled around naked in internally nail-studded barrels. Women and children were also victims of Cheka terror. Women would sometimes be tortured and raped before being shot. Children between the ages of 8 and 13 were imprisoned and executed. Cheka was actively and openly utilizing kidnapping methods and with it was able to extinguish numerous people especially among the rural population. Villages were also bombarded to complete annihilation.
When ordered to their work they were told: “You are digging your own grave. You must be happy that tomorrow your own kind will be picking up the pieces of your cadavers.” People had their eyes gouged out, their tongues severed, and their ears sliced off. People were also buried alive.
The German Army discovered a chamber full of torture devices, including a testicle-cracker, in an underground chamber in Ukraine in 1941. Adapted dentist drills were used to drill deep into the brain. The Cheka sawed off the top of people’s skulls and forced others to eat their brains. The Jews were free to indulge their most fervent fantasies of mass murder of helpless victims. Gentiles were dragged from their beds, tortured and killed.
Some were actually sliced to pieces, bit by bit, while others were branded with hot irons, their eyes poked out to induce unbearable pain. Others were placed in boxes with only their heads, hands and legs sticking out. Then hungry rats were placed in the boxes to gnaw upon their bodies. Some were nailed to the ceiling by their fingers or by their feet, and left hanging until they died of exhaustion.
“The whole cement floor of the execution hall of the Jewish Cheka of Kiev was flooded with blood; it formed a level of several inches. It was a horrible mixture of blood, brains and pieces of skull. All the walls was bespattered with blood. Pieces of brains and of scalps were sticking to them. A gutter of 25 centimeters wide by 25 centimeters deep and about 10 meters long was along its length full to the top with blood.
The Jewish Communist Chekists took pleasure in brutally torturing their victims and “The more one studies the revolution the more one is convinced that Bolshevism is a Jewish movement which can be explained by the special conditions in which the Jewish people were placed in Russia.”
Here follows a list of Jewish members of the leadership of the Cheka when the mass terror began in 1918:
• Felix Dzerzhinsky (chairman)
• Yakov Peters (Vice-Chairman and chief of the Revolutionary Tribunals)
• Viktor Shklovsky
• Kneifis
• Zeistin
• Krenberg
• Maria Khaikina
• Sachs
• Stepan Shaumyan
• Seizyan
• Delafabr
• Blumkin
• Alexandrovich
• Zitkin
• Zalman Ryvkin
• Reintenberg
• Fines
• Yakov Goldin
• Golperstein
• Knigessen
• Deibkin
• Schillenckus
• Yelena Rozmirovich
• G. Sverdlov
• I. Model
• Deibol
• Zaks
• Yanson
• Leontievich
• Libert
• Antonov
• Yakov Agranov (Sorenson), who became especially feared.
In 1922, at the end of the Civil War, the Cheka was renamed as the GPU (State Political Directorate), a section of the NKVD. This did not diminish Dzerzhinsky’s power; he was Minister of the Interior, director of the Cheka/GPU/OGPU, Minister for Communications, and director of the Vesenkha (Supreme Council of National Economy) 1921–24.
Dzerzhinsky died suddenly under mysterious circumstances on July, 20 1926, but the official report says he died of a heart attack . Before his death, Dzerzhinsky began to express his desire to have as much power as Stalin(Married a Jew). Stalin was interested in “inheriting” the money Dzerzhinsky had put into foreign bank accounts. Upon hearing of his death, Joseph Stalin eulogized Dzerzhinsky as “…a devout knight of the proletariat.”
Dzerzhinsky name and image were used widely throughout the KGB and the Soviet Union and other socialist countries: there were six towns named after him. He was nicknamed Iron Felix but this can also refer to a 15-ton iron monument of Dzerzhinsky, which once dominated the Lubyanka Square in Moscow, near the KGB headquarters. Mass murderer, terrorist, and Jewish beast Felix Dzerzhinsky has been made out to be a hero…
In 2005, the Government of Belarus rebuilt the manor house of Dzerzhinovo, where Dzerzhinsky was born, and established a museum. In 1943, the manor had been destroyed and family members (including Dzerzhinsky’s brother Kazimierz) were killed.
Also President Vladimir Putin signed a decree restoring the title “Dzerzhinsky Division” to an elite police unit that was previously named after communist mass murderer, Felix Dzerzhinsky. The Dzerzhinsky Division ensured security at the Potsdam Conference of 1945 and the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. – http://www.themoscowtimes.com/news/article/putin-renames-police-unit-after-bloody-secret-police-founder/507588.html
Jewish poet/author Heinrich Heine wrote, “The deeds of the Jews are as little known to the world as their true nature.” Very true statement, until now. We are beginning to scratch the surface of the Jewish crimes committed against humanity. Many truths will come out, and people will see the vile truth about the Jews. Everyone should do their own research and try and reach as many people as possible.
The Black Book of Communism
THE CHEKA: REAL LIFE TORTURE AND HORROR, STATE SANCTIONED
By
Sean Reveron
Published
October 11, 2019
In our current times, certain presidents yearn for complete power. Some have achieved this already. Chiseling away at established checks-and-balances systems and boundaries of decency, some pine for the day when they see glory in derided systems of the world’s history. One established weapon throughout the history of dictators is a secret or state police. Empowered by the dictator, they are driven to extract information and eradicate any resistance to their leader’s power. The Gestapo may be the most popular – or most used in our current vernacular – but not necessarily the most ruthless.
“Peace, bread, land to the peasants” was the slogan of Lenin’s Revolution. The revolution was quick and relatively bloodless. But when they secured power, the wanted to establish their regime. Czar Nicholas and his wife and children were executed. Prisoners were freed. The press was free. The wick of democracy was ignited. And then it was snuffed. Lenin disbanded the parliament. Then, weeks later, the Cheka was formed – supervised by Lenin and a committee. Lenin declared, “The state is an instrument of coercion. We want to organize violence in the name of the workers.” Within weeks, 50,000 Civil War dissidents were murdered by the Cheka. Press censorship and death penalty were reinstated.
Taking from torture methods rivalled only by Christianity’s Spanish Inquisition,* The Cheka was Lenin’s state police that were suppressing questions and challenges. Severity and efficiency were this force’s greatest weapons. The callous and savage methods reigned as The Cheka sifted through over 200,000 citizens’ bodies from 1918-1922.
“We stand for organized terror – this should be frankly admitted. Terror is an absolute necessity during times of revolution. Our aim is to fight against the enemies of the Soviet Government and of the new order of life. We judge quickly. In most cases only a day passes between the apprehension of the criminal and his sentence. When confronted with evidence criminals in almost every case confess; and what argument can have greater weight than a criminal’s own confession?” ― Felix Dzerzhinsky, nicknamed “Iron Felix,” was a Polish and Soviet Bolshevik revolutionary, leader and statesman.
“Iron” Felix
This period of complete suppression is known as “The Red Terror.” The Bolshevik Secret Police served as elongated, scythed tentacles of Lenin’s suspicions and orders. Leaving cadavers and rivers of blood, The Cheka extracted answers from its own citizens. The palpable abject fear paralyzed communities. The Red Terror lasted through the Civil War (1917–1922). (This is distinguished from the White Terror carried out by the White Army (Russian monarchists))
“Estimates for the total number of people killed during the Red Terror for the initial period of repression are at least 10,000 [1]. Some estimations for the total number of killings put the number at about 100,000,[2] whereas others suggest a figure of 200,000.[3]” – wikipedia
Rivalling any of the SAW instalments, The Cheka achieved new heights in torture. The human body was a malleable obstacle which they pushed until the soul inside was broken. The mouth was then utilized by the perished to relinquish any statements resembling pertinent information. Hundreds of Cheka Committees were established across Russia, led by Iron Felix – across Dec 20 1917 arrest torture and execute – Feb 6 1922. The Cheka stems from the full name in Russian: The All Russian Emergency Commission for Combatting Counter-Revolution and Sabotage.** Cheka’s focus was “defending the revolution by removing defectors” [4]. Lenin’s decree of the Cheka’s powers and parameters were intentionally vague. In 1918 – 1921, The Cheka held 200,000 members. Their favorite techniques are, but not limited to:
• Sawing through bones
• Crushing victims’ skulls in a vice
• Pushing citizens into furnaces or scalding vats of water (Odessa)
• Dousing people with water in the Russian winter to create human living statues (Orel)
• “The Glove” – boiling a suspect’s hand in water and peeling back the skin (Kharkiv)
• Rolling a suspect in a barrel lined with protruding nails (Varennes or Voronezh)
• Placing a rat in the cage against victims belly and applying heat; forcing the rat to eat through the captive’s stomach (Kiev)
Taken from: The Cheka: Lenin’s Political Police by historian, George Leggett:
“At Odessa, the Cheka tied White officers to planks and slowly fed them into furnaces or tanks of boiling water; in Kharkiv, scalpings and hand-flayings were commonplace: the skin was peeled off victims’ hands to produce ‘gloves’; the Voronezh Cheka rolled naked people around in barrels studded internally with nails; victims were crucified or stoned to death at Dnipropetrovsk; the Cheka at Kremenchuk impaled members of the clergy and buried alive rebelling peasants; in Orel, water was poured on naked prisoners bound in the winter streets until they became living ice statues; in Kiev, Chinese Cheka detachments placed rats in iron tubes sealed at one end with wire netting and the other placed against the body of a prisoner, with the tubes being heated until the rats gnawed through the victim’s body in an effort to escape.”[4] (Leggett, George (1986); pp 197-198)
And these were the specific horrific, applications of torture. That should not shadow the high number of straight and swift executions. The Cheka were ruthless in their extermination of who they deemed as counter-revolutionaries. The bullet was often the most decisive manner to utilize. There not many hangings or ceremonial incremental situations. Most of The Cheka’s horror was done in seconds.
“Executions took place in prison cellars or courtyards, or occasionally on the outskirts of town, during the Red Terror and Russian Civil War. After the condemned were stripped of their clothing and other belongings, which were shared among the Cheka executioners, they were either machine-gunned in batches or dispatched individually with a revolver. Those killed in prison were usually shot in the back of the neck as they entered the execution cellar, which became littered with corpses and soaked with blood. Victims killed outside the town were moved by truck, bound and gagged, to their place of execution, where they sometimes were made to dig their own graves.” [4] (Leggett, George (1986); p 199)
• *Orlando Figes, historian, is quoted as saying The Red Terror torture methods were “matched only by the Spanish Inquisition”
• ** All-Russian Extraordinary Commission (Russian: Всероссийская Чрезвычайная Комиссия), abbreviated as VChK (Russian: ВЧК, Ve-Che-Ka)
Comment by Pip | January 23, 2023 |