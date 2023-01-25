Aletho News

Rage Against the War Machine – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 01/24/2023

Angela McArdle of the Libertarian Party and Nicholas Brana of the People’s Party join us today to discuss Rage Against the War Machine, an anti-war rally that will be held in Washington, D.C. on February 19th. We discuss the genesis of the rally, the demands of the protestors, what the organizers hope to accomplish and how those interested in attending or helping with the rally can get involved.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
RageAgainstWar.com

Libertarian Party

People’s Party

Are Petitions and Protests The Answer? – #SolutionsWatch

January 25, 2023 - Posted by | Militarism, Solidarity and Activism, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

