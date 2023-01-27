Israel advocates push ABA to adopt anti-Palestinian definition of antisemitism

The American Bar Association will vote on February 6 whether to promote a newly created definition of antisemitism that has been used “consistently (and nearly exclusively) not to fight antisemitism, but rather to defend Israel and harm Palestinians

This has been done “at the cost of undermining and dangerously chilling fundamental rights of free speech, freedom of assembly and protest, and academic freedom

“The ABA’s embrace of the definition would legitimize this infringement on core democratic rights as well as undermine the ABA’s own ability to engage on issues related to Palestinian rights…”

For 20 years, Israel and its partisans have worked to embed a newly fabricated, Israel-centric definition of antisemitism in governments and institutions around the world. The latest iteration is known as the IHRA definition.

Now there is an effort to push the American Bar Association to promote this definition to “federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal governments in the United States.”

At its upcoming national meeting (which begins on February 1), delegates will be voting on resolution 514 on Monday, February 6.

Numerous groups have written letters opposing the ABA’s use of this definition, pointing out that it would be used against Palestinian rights, would infringe on freedom of speech, and would interfere with academic freedom.

Israel has a long, thoroughly documented history of violating Palestinian human rights, of an apartheid-like system. and of violent attacks on Gaza and the West Bank. It was founded through a war of ethnic cleansing.

For more information see:

Resolution 514 is co-sponsored by:

Juan Thomas, Chair

Mark Schickman, Senior Advisor

Paula Shapiro, Director

ABA Section on Civil Rights and Social Justice

Hon. Benes Z. Aldana (Ret.), Chair

Skip Harsch, Director

Ann Breen-Greco

ABA Commission on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity

Twanda Turner-Hawkins, Chair

Selina Thomas, Director

ABA Coalition on Racial and Ethnic Justice

Priya Purandare, Executive Director

Navdeep Singh, Interim Policy Director

Wendy Shiba, Past President, ABA Delegate

National Asian Pacific American Bar Association

James L. Schwartz, Chair

Richard M. Leslie, Chair-Elect

Jack Young, Delegate

Senior Lawyers Division

Marcos Rios, Chair

David Schwartz, Chair-Elect

Michelle Jacobson, Policy Officer

ABA International Law Section

This is what opponents of Palestinian rights enable:

Daily Life in Occupied Palestine from If Americans Knew on Vimeo.