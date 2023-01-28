Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Hydrogen Not Likely A Feasible Alternative Energy

Sabine Hossenfelder | January 14, 2023

Replacing fossil fuel with hydrogen seems like an ideal solution to make transportation environmentally friendly and to provide a backup for intermittent energy sources like solar and wind. But how environmentally friendly is hydrogen really? And how sustainable is it, given that hydrogen fuel cells rely on supply of rare metals like platinum and iridium? In this video, we have collected all the relevant numbers for you.

The full “Under Pressure” performance is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVzvo…

👉 Transcript and References on Patreon ➜ https://www.patreon.com/Sabine

💌 Sign up for my weekly science newsletter. It’s free! ➜ https://sabinehossenfelder.com/newsle…

📖 Check out my new book “Existential Physics” ➜ http://existentialphysics.com/

🔗 Join this channel to get access to perks ➜ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1yN…

Many thanks to Jordi Busqué for helping with this video http://jordibusque.com/ 00:00

Intro 00:49

Hydrogen Basics 03:39

The Hydrogen Market 06:04

The Colours Of Hydrogen 12:11

Water Supply 13:34

The Cold Start Problem 14:05

Rare Metal Shortages 15:55

Hydrogen Embrittlement 16:45

Summary 18:16

Protect Your Privacy with NordVPN

January 28, 2023 - Posted by | Economics, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: