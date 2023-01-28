Hydrogen Not Likely A Feasible Alternative Energy
Sabine Hossenfelder | January 14, 2023
Replacing fossil fuel with hydrogen seems like an ideal solution to make transportation environmentally friendly and to provide a backup for intermittent energy sources like solar and wind. But how environmentally friendly is hydrogen really? And how sustainable is it, given that hydrogen fuel cells rely on supply of rare metals like platinum and iridium? In this video, we have collected all the relevant numbers for you.
Intro 00:49
Hydrogen Basics 03:39
The Hydrogen Market 06:04
The Colours Of Hydrogen 12:11
Water Supply 13:34
The Cold Start Problem 14:05
Rare Metal Shortages 15:55
Hydrogen Embrittlement 16:45
Summary 18:16
January 28, 2023
