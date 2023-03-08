Telegraph Journalist Calls For Matt Hancock Arrest

The Telegraph columnist Alison Pearson has called for former health secretary Matt Hancock to be arrested for wilful misconduct in public office.

Writing in today’s paper Pearson summarises the revelations contained in Hancock’s WhatsApp messages, which were leaked to The Telegraph by Isabel Oakeshott.

Hancock handed more than 100,000 messages to Oakeshott when she wrote his lockdown memoir.

They revealed how Hancock gleefully plotted to “frighten the pants off everyone” to ensure lockdown compliance.

Hancock mooted using Covid variants to scare people into changing their behaviour. He supported blackmailing lockdown sceptic MP’s into keeping quiet.

One MP (James Daly, Bury) was told that if he didn’t shut up, his constituency wouldn’t receive funding for a disability hub.

Hancock repeatedly lied about the pressure Covid was exerting on the NHS. He briefed daily that hospitals were collapsing under the weight of Covid cases. The leaked messages reveal that in fact he knew from day one that there was no likelihood of hospital capacity running out.

He even offered beds to French and Italian Covid patients.

The leaks clearly demonstrate that Hancock was lying through his teeth day in, day out.

Has he broken the law? Alison Pearson thinks he just might have.

She concludes her excellent piece in today’s Telegraph, saying: