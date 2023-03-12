America’s Long, Expensive, and Deadly Love Affair with mRNA
US Government Spends $31.9B to Develop Failed Products over Three Decades
By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH | Courageous Discourse | March 11, 2023
Approximately 92% of Americans who took a COVID-19 vaccine have mRNA injected into their bodies with absolutely no idea on where it would go, how long would it last, and what price would be paid for having foreign genetic code loaded on lipid nanoparticles in human circulation. Its now known that mRNA is circulatory for at least 28 days and can be found stuck in lymph nodes for at least two months. Both of these may be short estimates.
A recent paper by Lalani et al, from Harvard, summarizes the very intensive and expensive US government investment in mRNA technology. Normally pharmaceutical companies front the cost of drug development and then have to win FDA approval and later recover those costs through product sales over the next 20 years. Not the case with mRNA, here NIH BARDA and the DOD DARPA has paid for development using taxpayer dollars to the tune of $31.9B!
Lalani H S, Nagar S, Sarpatwari A, Barenie R E, Avorn J, Rome B N et al. US public investment in development of mRNA covid-19 vaccines: retrospective cohort study BMJ 2023; 380 :e073747 doi:10.1136/bmj-2022-073747
The paper does not indicate why mRNA over other technologies nor why the pharmaceutical companies have not picked up the tab. The extensive government involvement implicitly hints at military objectives for the genetic technology. While Lalani falsely claims mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, the reality is just the opposite with estimates of US vaccine causalities topping half a million deaths usually within the first few days of taking the shot.
Lalani along with public statements from vaccine companies forecast many mRNA products in American lives for the future still with no understanding of biodistribution, pharmacodynamics, autoimmunity, reverse transcription, and lack of control over antigenic exposure driving fatal side effects.
I have over three decades of drug development experience. I can tell you first hand that without the government crutch, mRNA would have died as a biotechnology long ago. The fundamentals of mRNA-LNP characterization remain incomplete and the companies appear to have no concerns over safety as long as Uncle Sam is picking up the costs and shielding them from liability.
