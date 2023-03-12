Aletho News

FLASHBACK: Requiem for the Suicided: Terrance Yeakey (2010)

Corbett • 03/11/2023

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack 

FROM 2010: This week we turn the focus of our open source investigation to Sgt. Terrance Yeakey, one of the first responder heroes at the scene of the OKC bombing who discovered something that conflicted with the official story of the bombing…something that cost him his life.

FLASHBACK SHOW NOTES

Why did this cop turn up dead? (Archived CNN report)

FOR EPISODE DOCUMENTATION AND COMMENTS, PLEASE GO TO:

Episode 140 – Requiem for the Suicided: Terrance Yeakey

March 12, 2023 - Posted by | Deception, False Flag Terrorism, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

