NEW CA BILL SEEKS TO MANDATE DANGEROUS HPV VACCINE

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 9, 2023

California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm’s fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.

