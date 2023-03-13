NEW CA BILL SEEKS TO MANDATE DANGEROUS HPV VACCINE
The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 9, 2023
California legislators continue their reign of vaccine mandate terror with the proposed Assembly Bill 659, which would require children to be vaccinated for HPV before entering 8th grade. Attorney, Michael Baum, Esq., discusses his law firm’s fight to block this bill, which would stop countless crippling injuries, especially in the absence of proof of efficacy.
March 13, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | Human rights, United States
From the Archives
The Oklahoma City Bombing Story You Were Never Told About
By S.M. Gibson – ANTIMEDIA – April 19, 2018
Sgt. Terrance Yeakey was an Oklahoma City Police Officer, a first responder to the OKC bombing, and an American hero. Officer Yeakey, known to friends as Terry, saved the lives of eight people from the Alfred P. Murrah building on the morning of April 19, 1995.
Terry was a few blocks away from Timothy McVeigh and the now infamous Ryder truck-which was brimming with explosives-when it detonated and erased the lives of 168 people, including 19 children. Yeakey rushed to the blast site, and without regard for his own life, began pulling people from the rubble one by one.
Instead of being showered with accolades by his government for his heroic efforts, Terrance was silenced for what he witnessed in the direct aftermath of one of largest mass murders that the United States has ever seen.
No one is quite sure what Terry actually observed at the Murrah building that April morning, but according to all indications, whatever it was he witnessed did not sync up with the official narrative released by the United States government. … continue
