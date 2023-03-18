The False Tale of TWA 800
Tales of the American Empire | March 16, 2023
Those who control the United States government also control the major media and educational institutions so often create false realities. Anyone who questions obvious lies is demeaned and branded a conspiracy theorist. The best example in modern times occurred in 1996 when a US Navy missile accidentally shot down a huge airliner killing 230 people. The federal government and its lapdog media managed to suppress what happened despite overwhelming physical evidence and hundreds of eyewitnesses.
_________________________________________________
“Allegations that a missile hit Flight TWA 800”; Pierre Salinger news conference; March 13, 1997; • France-Allegation…
“Flight TWA 800 Independent Investigation”; C-SPAN; August 27, 1999; • TWA Flight 800 In…
“TWA 800 – with former CBS news producer Kristina Borjesson”; Democracy Now; PBS; June 20, 2013; https://www.democracynow.org/embed/st…
“Silenced: Flight 800 and the Subversion of Justice”; July 24, 2013; • Feature Documenta…
“TWA 800: The Crash, the Cover up, and the Conspiracy”; Jack Cashill; 2016; • Video
“TWA flight 800 NTSB investigator Hank Hughes”; News 12 Long Island; November 24, 2018; • TWA flight 800 NT… T
Related
March 18, 2023
From the Archives
AMA issues mix of mindless propaganda & “Trust the SCIENCE” jargon to teach doctors to lie about Covid jabs
By Meryl Nass, MD | September 14, 2021
I am looking over the “AMA Covid -19 Guide. Winter 2021. It is not a guide. It only deals with Covid vaccines, not treatment. It’s raison d’etre is:
“To overcome vaccine hesitancy and ensure widespread vaccine acceptance among all demographic groups, physicians and the broader public health community must continue working to build trust in vaccine safety and efficacy, especially in marginalized and minoritized (this is not my misspelling–Nass) communities with historically well-founded mistrust in medical institutions. As COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available, it is critical that physicians continue to ensure they practice and encourage their patients to wear masks, physical distance and wash hands until a critical mass of the population is vaccinated.”
It is an extraordinary document. I wonder how much the AMA got paid to put their name on it. Probably a lot.
It is extraordinary because it would repel most doctors. It was obviously written by a non-doctor. I have an idea of one person who may have had a hand in creating it–John Grabenstein, a pharmacist and propagandist extraordinaire, who helped craft the fake science on the anthrax vaccine. He works for the Immunization Action Coalition now. He is a one man band who knows how to pull all the levers to push terrible vaccine policies.
It turns out that the current AMA President, Gerald Harmon, was instrumental in pushing the experimental and dangerous anthrax vaccine, and punishing refusers and truth tellers. This got him rapid promotions, and he retired as a Major General. No doubt he worked with Grabenstein back then, and probably now.
Whoever wrote the “Guide” did not know that whooping cough and pertussis were the same thing, or that the DTP vaccine includes tetanus. It is of interest that there is no name on it, no clue about how it came into existence. … Full article
Leave a Reply