The False Tale of TWA 800

Tales of the American Empire | March 16, 2023

Those who control the United States government also control the major media and educational institutions so often create false realities. Anyone who questions obvious lies is demeaned and branded a conspiracy theorist. The best example in modern times occurred in 1996 when a US Navy missile accidentally shot down a huge airliner killing 230 people. The federal government and its lapdog media managed to suppress what happened despite overwhelming physical evidence and hundreds of eyewitnesses.

“Allegations that a missile hit Flight TWA 800”; Pierre Salinger news conference; March 13, 1997;    • France-Allegation…  

“Flight TWA 800 Independent Investigation”; C-SPAN; August 27, 1999;    • TWA Flight 800 In…  

“TWA 800 – with former CBS news producer Kristina Borjesson”; Democracy Now; PBS; June 20, 2013; https://www.democracynow.org/embed/st…

“Silenced: Flight 800 and the Subversion of Justice”; July 24, 2013;    • Feature Documenta…  

“TWA 800: The Crash, the Cover up, and the Conspiracy”; Jack Cashill; 2016;    • Video  

“TWA flight 800 NTSB investigator Hank Hughes”; News 12 Long Island; November 24, 2018;    • TWA flight 800 NT…   T

