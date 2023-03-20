Aletho News

RASH OF NEW BILLS SIGNAL PARENTAL RIGHTS WAR

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | March 16, 2023

American families have been in a battle to protect their children from an overreaching public health apparatus for years. Now, backlash is growing against bills targeting parental rights, in the form of multiple bills written to protect and affirm parental choice.

March 20, 2023

