Ron Unz: 9/11 Conspiracy

Book Review

By Dr. Joseph Mercola | The Defender | March 16, 2023

In a Feb. 28 Substack article, investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker interviewed award-winning author Kris Newby about the U.S. government’s history of manipulating pathogens to make them deadlier, and the secretive federal research that may be responsible for the epidemic of Lyme disease.

Newby, who educates healthcare providers on vector-borne diseases, is the author of “Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons.” She also produced the 2008 Lyme disease documentary “Under Our Skin,” which was nominated for an Academy Award the following year. A follow-up film, “Under Our Skin 2: Emergence” came out in 2014.

As is the case with many people who end up becoming experts at a particular disease, Newby and her husband contracted Lyme disease in 2002 during a vacation at Martha’s Vineyard.

“We were desperately ill and undiagnosed for a year. I thought that was the end of my life as I knew it. It took us four or five years to fully recover,” she told Thacker.

Background on Lyme disease

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 476,000 Americans are diagnosed with and treated for Lyme disease each year.

While exact numbers are difficult to ascertain, what is known is that the prevalence is rising, and this is true across the world. Outbreaks are also steadily creeping into northern areas with less temperate climates.

Lyme disease is transmitted by ticks (and sometimes other biting insects) infected with the bacteria Borrelia burgdorferi (or B. burgdoferi).

There are about two dozen species of B. burgdorferi with hundreds of strains worldwide, many of which are resistant to antibiotics. Research suggests one reason for this may be that B. burgdorferi form protective biofilms around themselves, which enhances antibiotic resistance. … continue

