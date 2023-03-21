Aletho News

UK to Hand Depleted Uranium Ammunition to Kiev Alongside Challenger 2 Tanks: Deputy Defense Minister

Sputnik – 21.03.2023

The British government will give Ukraine radioactive depleted uranium ammunition for the tanks it has promised the Kiev regime.

“Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armour piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium. Such rounds are highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armoured vehicles,” Deputy Defence Minister Annabel Goldie said in an answer to a Parliamentary question on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government has already pledged 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks (MBTs) to Volodymyr Zelensky’s regime in Kiev. The tanks have been out of production for over 20 years and only 227 remain in service with the British army.

March 21, 2023 - Posted by | Environmentalism, Militarism, Timeless or most popular, War Crimes |

2 Comments »

  1. Perhaps the war mongers in UK expect us to accept birth defects for the next 5000 years in the Ukraine battlefield region?

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | March 21, 2023 | Reply

  2. Depleted uranium munitions are unspeakably evil, but with luck the Ukrainians will be unable to operate those obsolete tanks, and no harm will be done.

    Like

    Comment by traducteur | March 21, 2023 | Reply


