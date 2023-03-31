OPERATION GARDEN PLOT – A FEMA PLAN TO PUT AMERICAN CITIZENS IN PRISON CAMPS
Max2020
Operation Garden Plot – A FEMA Plan to put American Citizens in Prison Camps. Executive Order #12919 signed in 1990s by Clinton which will allow government to seize all private personal property for “National Defense.”
This country has been under Emergency since 1933 with the enactment of FEMA, which gave Presidents the ability to issue Executive Orders for the emergency, since then EACH President has issued the EO for the emergency to continue. We the people have been effectively played.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
March 31, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Operation Garden Plot – A FEMA Plan To Put American Citizens In Prison Camps
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
When Trump’s NIH pulled Peter Daszak’s grant to Wuhan in April 2020, the pushback was unimaginable
77 Nobel laureates begged NIH to give it back. So did 31 different “scientific societies” — see an article in SCIENCE magazine, the journal of the American Academy for the Advancement of Science
By Meryl Nass | March 28, 2023
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,740 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,267,339 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
VictorG. on The people who brought you the… Thomas Lee Simpson on China ready to boost military… Pip on Why You Should Destroy Your Sm… jbthring on Serious harms of the COVID-19… roberthstiver on China Urges US to Stop Interfe… itchyvet on China wants Nord Stream attack… michael on Israeli forces use Palestinian… jbthring on ICC irreversibly crosses the l… Thomas Lee Simpson on China wants Nord Stream attack… jbthring on THE ARRESTS MORE OR LESS REAL… Ant Lovato on Bulgaria refuses to send weapo… rediscover911com on Trudeau invokes “flat-earthers…
Aletho News
- OPERATION GARDEN PLOT – A FEMA PLAN TO PUT AMERICAN CITIZENS IN PRISON CAMPS March 31, 2023
- Florida will not extradite Trump – DeSantis March 31, 2023
- Whopping 82% Of Berlin’s Voters Refused To Support 2030 Climate Neutrality March 30, 2023
- Canada’s Conservative leader promises to repeal censorship bill if elected March 30, 2023
- Facebook ‘disappears’ RT Arabic March 30, 2023
- Contract shows how the FBI purchases massive amounts of online data March 30, 2023
- Russian central bank reveals how it braced for Western dollar grab March 30, 2023
- China ready to boost military cooperation with Russia March 30, 2023
- ‘Russia alone can already confront the entire West…’ March 30, 2023
- Burying key evidence, new OPCW report covers up Douma’s unsolved deaths March 30, 2023
- The people who brought you the Iraq war loudly support arming Ukraine. Where will this lead? March 30, 2023
- Syria reasserts its right to restore its sovereignty over Israeli-occupied Golan March 30, 2023
- Former CIA officer urges US to make Zelensky drop claims on Crimea and Donbass March 30, 2023
- Why You Should Destroy Your Smart Phone Now March 30, 2023
- The Motorist Uprising March 30, 2023
- Serious harms of the COVID-19 vaccines: a systematic review March 30, 2023
- Ed Dowd’s Grim Accounting March 29, 2023
- Australian senators refuse to investigate the WHO pandemic treaty March 29, 2023
If Americans Knew
- Book Review: “The State of Israel vs The Jews” March 28, 2023
- Netanyahu’s covert operation to manipulate 2016 US election March 25, 2023
- Israeli hacking & disinfo team meddling in elections around the world March 24, 2023
Brownstone Institute
- The Emergency Is Not Over March 31, 2023
- The Buck Stops Where? March 30, 2023
- Serious Harms of the Covid-19 Vaccine: A Systematic Review March 30, 2023
- Social Isolation Bad For Social Mammals – Who Knew? March 30, 2023
- The Contra Example of India’s Rejection of Indemnity for Pfizer March 29, 2023
- The Most Dangerous International Treaty Ever Proposed March 29, 2023
Richie Allen
- Schools Not Telling Parents When Kids Switch Gender March 30, 2023
- Under Net Zero Plans Households Will Be Penalised For Sticking With Gas March 30, 2023
- 60% Of Scottish Trans Prisoners Began Transitioning After They Were Convicted March 28, 2023
- Change To This Week’s Schedule March 27, 2023
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Gas Boiler Manufacturers Face Fines For Missing Soviet Style Heat Pump Targets March 31, 2023
- Allister Heath: Net Zero is a Trojan horse for the total destruction of Western society March 31, 2023
- Chris Morrison: Net Zero is coming apart before our very eyes March 31, 2023
- Ross Clark: The EU’s Net Zero plan is in tatters – and not a moment too soon March 30, 2023
No Tricks Zone
Consent Factory
- The Censorship Industrial Complex March 10, 2023
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply