Russia Calls for Probe Into Bucha Events, Asks UN for List of Victims

Sputnik – 30.03.2023

MOSCOW – Russia is calling for an independent investigation into the last year events in the city of Bucha, near Kiev, and calls on the United Nations to publish a list of the victims, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“We are saying it once again. In order to find out the truth, it is necessary to carry out a fair, impartial, independent investigation, which should be focused on giving answers to four questions: identification of bodies, time and cause of death, signs of possible transportation of the bodies,” Zakharova said during her press conference.

Russia has requested the full list of Bucha’s residents, who died at the time of the events, from the UN, but the organization has not provided such a list yet, Zakharova added.

The UN referred to the lists of victims available on the Internet and in social media, but Moscow would like to deal with official information, the official said, adding that the events in Bucha were a provocation aimed at scuttling the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, as well as imposing new anti-Russia sanctions.

In April, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that no residents of Bucha suffered from any violent actions while the city was under Russian control.

  1. Former WMD inspector Major Scott Ritter did a deep dive investigation into the Bucha massacre. Evidence that proves Ukraine’s forces did the killings, targeting Bucha residents whom they believed were aiding and abetting the occupying Russian army before they left is in Major Ritter’s possession.

    Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | March 31, 2023 | Reply


