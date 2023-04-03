Aletho News

JOE BIDEN ‘LED THE CHARGE’ FOR TRANS ACTIVISM WITH AN ‘ABSURD STATEMENT’: NASHVILLE SHOOTING

Sky News Australia | April 2, 2023

US President Joe Biden “led the charge” in transgender activism following the Nashville school shooting by releasing an “absurd statement” about Transgender Americans shaping the “nation’s soul”, Sky News host Rita Panahi said.

“That is the state of the culture right now, celebrities, corporates and the overwhelming majority of the media relentlessly pushing the trans activist rhetoric,” Ms Panahi said.

April 3, 2023

