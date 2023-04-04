Operation Choke Point 2.0
Corbett • 04/03/2023
The specter of Operation Choke Point 2.0 has just been raised in a recent House Financial Services Committee meeting. But what was Operation Choke Point 1.0? And why should we be concerned about this latest attempt to debank “disfavoured individuals,” anyway? Find out all the details in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.
Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee / Rokfin / Rumble / Substack / Download the mp4
For those with limited bandwidth, CLICK HERE to download a smaller, lower file size version of this episode.
For those interested in audio quality, CLICK HERE for the highest-quality version of this episode (WARNING: very large download).
DOCUMENTATION
|Watch: Federal Reserve head is questioned on controversial “debanking of disfavored individuals”
|Time Reference:
|00:50
|Choke Point: How the Government Will Control the Cashless Economy
|Time Reference:
|04:15
|Episode 394 – Solutions: Survival Currency
|Time Reference:
|05:19
|Time Reference:
|20:59
|Banks have started to freeze accounts linked to the protests, Freeland says
|Time Reference:
|21:58
|Episode 413 – Give Send Gone
|Time Reference:
|23:12
|Operation Choke Point 2.0 Is Underway, And Crypto Is In Its Crosshairs
|Time Reference:
|24:24
|Federal Reserve Says Custodia’s Plans Would Endanger Itself and the Crypto Industry
|Time Reference:
|31:13
|Episode 394 – Solutions: Survival Currency
|Time Reference:
|39:11
|How to Win the War on Cash
|Time Reference:
|39:44
|Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday – #SolutionsWatch
|Time Reference:
|40:02
|Black Market Fridays – #SolutionsWatch
|Time Reference:
|40:08
