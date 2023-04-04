Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Operation Choke Point 2.0

Corbett • 04/03/2023

The specter of Operation Choke Point 2.0 has just been raised in a recent House Financial Services Committee meeting. But what was Operation Choke Point 1.0? And why should we be concerned about this latest attempt to debank “disfavoured individuals,” anyway? Find out all the details in this week’s edition of The Corbett Report podcast.

DOCUMENTATION

Watch: Federal Reserve head is questioned on controversial “debanking of disfavored individuals” 
Time Reference: 00:50

 

Choke Point: How the Government Will Control the Cashless Economy
Time Reference: 04:15

 

Episode 394 – Solutions: Survival Currency
Time Reference: 05:19

 

Become a Corbett Report member and help support this work
Time Reference: 20:59

 

Banks have started to freeze accounts linked to the protests, Freeland says
Time Reference: 21:58

 

Episode 413 – Give Send Gone
Time Reference: 23:12

 

Operation Choke Point 2.0 Is Underway, And Crypto Is In Its Crosshairs
Time Reference: 24:24

 

Federal Reserve Says Custodia’s Plans Would Endanger Itself and the Crypto Industry
Time Reference: 31:13

 

Episode 394 – Solutions: Survival Currency
Time Reference: 39:11

 

How to Win the War on Cash
Time Reference: 39:44

 

Fight the Banksters with Cash Friday – #SolutionsWatch
Time Reference: 40:02

 

Black Market Fridays – #SolutionsWatch
Time Reference: 40:08

 

April 4, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

