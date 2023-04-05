Aletho News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Russian Navy frigate

RT | April 5, 2023

Russian Navy ships have paid a visit to Saudi Arabia for the first time in around a decade, the Russian military said on Wednesday. In late March, the detachment, which consists of the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the medium sea tanker Kama, dropped anchor off the coast of the East African nation of Djibouti.

According to a statement released by Russia’s Western Military District, the two vessels “made a working visit to the port of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia.”

During their stay, the ships will replenish their fuel, drinking water, and food supplies, Russian military officials added.

The frigate, which can carry state-of-the-art Zircon hypersonic cruise missiles, and the accompanying medium sea tanker began their voyage in January of this year, departing from the main base of Russia’s Northern Fleet, Severomorsk.

The detachment has since participated in two international naval exercises in the Indian Ocean, as well as the Arabian Sea, crossing the equator twice, the statement read.

From March 26 to 28, the two vessels were moored at the international seaport of Djibouti, with the aim of enhancing military cooperation between the two countries.

Djibouti and Moscow discussed, among other things, “issues related to ensuring safe navigation” off the coast of Africa and in the Red Sea region.

  1. We are going to see more of this in the future as Russia and China make their presence felt more and more in the Global South through the Belt and Road/New Silk Road.

    Like

    Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | April 5, 2023 | Reply


