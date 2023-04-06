Endocrinologist Forecasts More Hormone-Related Diseases as Spike Proteins Found to Deplete Endocrine Reserves

As this substack had predicted years ago, the slow kill bioweapon injections may cause SADS or they may render the injected feeling “fine” for years, until their biology finally succumbs to the mRNA poison triggering a whole host of delayed adverse events from turbo cancers to infertility and unprecedented miscarriages to prion-based diseases to heart conditions, strokes and God knows what else…

As this substack had also predicted, at some stage it will be impossible to deny the bioterror eugenics that was perpetrated against humanity — even WEF-run nations like Australia will have no choice but to concede to the death and destruction by injection; to wit:

BREAKING : South African mainstream media (under pressure from international coverage) report on seminal lawsuit against government & medical regulator for ‘unlawful’ approval of an mRNA covid vaccine that is ‘unsafe & ineffective’ https://t.co/mvgsc8aPCB We are winning 🔥👊 pic.twitter.com/hkabuKMbD6 — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) April 4, 2023

And right on cue yet another BigPharma insider makes a devastating admission:

Another Ex-Pfizer VP comes out and says “I am not vaccinated because this vax is not a real one”

Any French speaker care to translate?? https://t.co/zBjRApUHVz — aussie17 (@_aussie17) April 4, 2023

No, the “vax” is certainly not a real one, not that any vaccine is really real in terms of safety or efficacy.

What this substack and most everyone else did not see coming was that these “not a real one” injections would also act as endocrine disruptors. The below article states:

Since hormones can have slow and systemic actions, a dysfunctional or damaged endocrine system will generally be slow in its symptom onset and recovery.

What we have here is yet more evidence of the slow kill nature of these “vaccines,” as the “glands have reserves and the decrease of the reserve will not be clinically seen right now, but it may be in the future.”

This is truly horrifying. It literally flies in the face of those that have been walking around claiming that everyone is a conspiracy theorist simply because they feel “fine” for x amount of time post “vaccination.” It’s akin to walking around with undiagnosed stage 4 cancer, or being exposed to lethal radiation, and claiming that you feel just “fine.”

As an aside, last week a friend informed yours truly that his healthy sister in her early 50s who happens to be married to a doctor that runs a small hospital was feeling perfectly “fine” for more than two years after getting “vaccinated” only to suddenly suffer a massive stroke. She is feeling much better after undergoing brain surgery. Her MD husband concluded that, “these things just happen.” Suffice to say, they will more than likely both be getting additional boosters. Another friend that same week told me that his parents had five different friends “suddenly” die the previous week, with one of them being a healthy mid-30s male.

This “vaccination” situation is akin to famous turkey Thanksgiving chart:

Consider a turkey that is fed every day. Every single feeding will firm up the bird’s belief that it is the general rule of life to be fed every day by friendly members of the human race ‘looking out for its best interests,’ as a politician would say. —Nassim Taleb

In other words, every single day that goes by when the “vaccinated” feel just “fine” will firm up their beliefs that it is the general rule of life to not suffer any adverse events by friendly doctors and “experts” of the “Trust the Science” mafia ‘looking out for their health’ as a bureaucrat like Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci would say. Never mind that these injections offer zero inoculation, do not prevent spread whosoever, nor attenuate symptoms.

Slow kill, until it hits hard and all at once; genetically modified humans or walking spike protein factories are in and of themselves Black Swan events waiting to happen.

While certainly anecdotal, it all gibes with the bigger picture bio-horror show that the data is clearly presenting.

