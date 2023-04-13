Seymour Hersh: Nord Stream Sabotage Led to ‘Total Breakdown’ Between White House, Intel Community
Sputnik – 12.04.2023
WASHINGTON- The sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines and lack of strategic planning with regard to Ukraine have caused a growing rift between the White House and the US intelligence community, investigative journalist Seymour Hersh said in a new article on Wednesday, citing an intelligence official.
“There is a total breakdown between the White House leadership and the intelligence community,” the intelligence official was quoted by Hersh as saying.
The alleged rift dates back to the covert operation last fall to blow up Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines, a move that was purportedly ordered by President Joe Biden.
“Destroying the Nord Stream pipelines was never discussed, or even known in advance, by the community,” the official said.
Another issue dividing the Biden administration and the intelligence community is the lack of planning on Ukraine. The official highlighted Biden’s decision to deploy two brigades a few miles from the Ukrainian border in response to Russia’s special military operation.
The actual manpower of the 101st and 82nd airborne divisions could total more than 20,000, but there is still “no evidence that any senior official in the White House really knows what’s going on in” the brigades, the intelligence officials told Hersh.
“Are they there as part of a NATO exercise or to serve with NATO combat units if the West decides to engage Russians units inside Ukraine? Are they there to train or to be a trigger? The rules of engagement say they can’t attack Russians unless our boys are getting attacked,” the official said.
The official said that while the White House lacks clarity on its policy in Ukraine, the Pentagon is somewhat optimistically preparing for an end to the conflict. Two months ago, the US Joint Chiefs tasked members of the staff with drafting an end-of-war treaty to present to the Russians “after their defeat on the Ukraine battlefield,” Hersh said, citing a source.
But it remains unclear what will happen if the Pentagon’s scenario goes wrong and Ukrainian forces fail on the battlefield: Will the two American brigades deployed close to the war zone “join forces with NATO troops and face off with the Russian army inside Ukraine?” Hersh asks.
Should the feeble old man in the WH who still thinks he is the bully “Corn Pop” dare to send in the 101st and 82nd airborne to fight beside Ukrainians, better say your prayers because US/NATO would be viewed by the Russians as an invading force in direct conflict with Russia!!! NATO would need to accompany US-NATO troops with air support. Putin and Russia’s High Command would take it as a deliberate US escalation of the war to achieve a NATO victory over Matuska Rus!
Not only will it not work, but if the order is given, no matter who gives it, the decision will carry with it the trigger that starts a general thermonuclear war between nuclear superpowers. It would be a holocaust that would wipe out all human life on Earth.
Does such a threat if initiated by the highest levels of the US federal government meet the requirements necessary for widespread civil disobedience on the part of Americans? In other words, does the average citizen have a right to take action against their government when that government appears to have lost its collective mind on behalf of triggering a thermonuclear world war? According to the US Federal Constitution, they do.
Isn’t it then a righteous duty of American citizens to intervene in the political arena in the face of impending WW3? And in order to prevent such a global catastrophe, shouldn’t the majority of US citizens take action by putting down whatever they are doing and come to the aid of their country? Where are the anti-war protesters? Outside of the 3 to 5 thousand people who protested the war in DC on February 19th, it’s non-existent. The Biden government’s policies represent an existential threat to the future existence not only of our country but of all mankind. It is therefore the duty and the Right of each and every one of us to act in the interests of our nation and all civilization to secure peace on earth when officials in Washington, DC are intent on triggering World War III.
Because if US/NATO troops are ordered to directly engage Russia’s forces in Ukraine or in the Crimean Peninsula, WW3 is only a matter of when not if.
Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | April 13, 2023 |