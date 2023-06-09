Fat Fiction
Indie Rights Movies For Free | July 2021
Fat Fiction reveals how the United States government relied on questionable evidence to support one of the most damaging public health recommendations in the history of our country: the “low fat diet.”
Featuring world leaders in low-carb nutrition:
Dr. Mark Hyman, Functional Medicine Doctor and Director of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine and the UltraWellness Center and Chairman of the board of the Institute for Functional Medicine.
Dr. Sarah Hallberg, Obesity Expert has reversed Type 2 Diabetes in hundreds of patients by ignoring the guidelines and prescribing a high fat, low carb nutrition plan.
Dr Jason Fung, Nephrologist and author of The Obesity Code, a book for reversing Type 2 Diabetes with LCHF and Intermittent Fasting.
Professor Tim Noakes, author of the Lore of Running.
Nina Teicholz, Journalist and author of the Big Fat Surprise.
Gary Taubes, Journalist and author of Good Calories, Bad Calories and The Case Against Sugar.
Dr. Rob Lustig, Pediatric Endocriniologist at University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Bret Scher, Cardiologist and Lipidologist practicing in San Diego
Dr. Eric Westman, Director of the Lifestyle Medicine clinic at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina
Dr. Brian Lenzkes, Internal Medicine Doctor
Jonny Bowden, Nutritionist and author of The Great Cholesterol Myth
Dr. Zoe Harcombe, phD obesity researcher who wrote her thesis on the lack of evidence behind the US Dietary Guidelines
Professor Andrew Mente, McMaster University and researcher on the PURE Study
Alyssa Gallagher, Registered Dietician, Certified Diabetes Educator at Humphries Diabetes Center in Boise, Idaho
Doug Reynolds, Founder of LowCarb USA
No comments yet.
Leave a Reply