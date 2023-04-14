Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Orban: Conflict in Ukraine to End Once US, Europe Stop Backing Kiev

Sputnik – 14.04.2023

BUDAPEST – Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms, and as soon as the US and Europe stop supporting it, the conflict will end, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

“In fact, Ukraine is a non-existent country in financial terms. The fall in economic indicators is huge, which is completely understandable… Obviously, Ukraine cannot finance itself. The question is whether we support Ukraine,” Orban told a Hungarian broadcaster.

He added that “the moment America and Europe answer ‘no’ to this question,” the conflict will end.

Europe spends tens of billions of dollars to support Ukraine, this cannot continue indefinitely, the Hungarian leader stressed.

April 14, 2023 - Posted by | Militarism | , ,

1 Comment »

  1. After hearing and reading some of the important context of the Defense Dept/Pentagon leaks, Viktor Orban’s proclamation couldn’t be more prescient. The information provided by a solitary air guardsman, who apparently understood the threatening implications of some of what he saw, and therefore felt it more important than his freedom to get that information out and into the hands of people who could do something about it. By doing what he did, the young 21-year-old airman may have averted global thermonuclear war!!

    How dare the gang of Warhawks in the Pentagon and DOD! Did they think they could get away with deploying US special forces to Ukraine to fight alongside Ukrainian soldiers!! My god, the arrogant lack of forethought that went into that decision speaks volumes about the people surrounding President Biden. No wonder Biden acts so stupid. He doesn’t know but what they tell him. When asked by one of the press corps what his thoughts were about the Pentagon leaks, Biden responded by saying he wasn’t concerned about what was leaked as much as he was that it happened. What?!!! Either Biden wasn’t fully briefed on the leaks or he doesn’t care.

    LET ME SAY IT: US SPECIAL FORCES ARE FIGHTING IN UKRAINE! THE UNITED STATES AND RUSSIA ARE AT WAR!

    Russia will move quickly to counter US intentions. Another leak told how Zelensky was given a green light to hit deep in Russian territory with missiles made in America! Another gave a truthful reading of the war in Ukraine, saying Ukraine not Russia is losing. Completely the opposite of what Defense Sec Lloyd Austin has been saying.

    All kinds of major laws are being broken to hide the truth from the American people and Congress too. A president cannot declare war or start a war without the consent of the governed or their representatives in Congress. But that is exactly what Biden has done on the advice of his advisors, Anthony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, Victoria Nuland, and Lloyd Austin.

    General of the JCS Mark Milley may not have approved of combat troops in Ukraine, for it was rumored he may retire. Other intelligence officers are not happy with the direction our nation is taking and have said so, according to Seymour Hersh. CIA chief William Burns signed off on bombing Nordstream, according to Hersh. Did he sign off on sending US troops into Ukraine?

    The US Congress has been wedded to the Biden administration on the Ukraine war issue. Their divorce is going to be messy.

    Like

    Comment by Thomas Lee Simpson | April 14, 2023 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: