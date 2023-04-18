AIDS – Fauci’s First Fraud

In honor of the memories of Nobel prize winner Kary Mullis (1944-2019), researcher and gay rights activist Hank Wilson (1947-2008), writer and activist Christine Maggiore (1956-2008), journalist Terry Michael (1947-2017), journalist Liam Scheff (d. 2017), and biomedical researcher David Crowe (d. 2020) who worked ceaselessly and courageously to expose the numerous frauds of Anthony Fauci and his fellow conspirators in the HIV=AIDS industry.

This is the story they would have us believe.

A deadly new virus is discovered… there’s no treatment or cure… it’s highly contagious… everyone is a potential victim… the world is at risk from asymptomatic super spreaders…new clusters of cases reported daily…

Everyone must get tested even though the tests are unreliable… positive antibody tests are called “infections” and “cases” even when the patient has no symptoms…every politician gets involved… media hysteria in high gear… activists demand salvation from government and Big Pharma…

Billions of dollars are authorized for fast track drug and vaccine research… simple, effective remedies are rejected while expensive, dangerous ones are pushed…presumptive diagnoses… exaggerated death statistics… falsified death certificates…

Covid 2020?

No.

AIDS in the 1980s.

Every single fraud technique being used today to “sell” CoVid hysteria was invented in the 1980s and 1990s by Tony Fauci to sell the AIDS fraud.

Are you surprised to hear AIDS called a fraud? You won’t be after you see this film.

This is the first and only film to put Fauci where he belongs: squarely in the middle of the AIDS fraud story.

Share widely.

Demolishing the AIDS fraud is one of the keys to undermining the CoVid Con and it will save millions of lives here in the US, in Africa and around the world.

Sections:

CoVid response’s social impact – 00:11

Fauci’s Public Face – 04:20

Fauci’s Power Base: AIDS – 05:41

Aids: Fauci First Fraud – 09:50

Peter Duesberg challenges HIV = AIDS – 15:24

AZT: The Untold Story – 21:22

Who Ran ACT-UP? – 29:25

Poppers: Fauci Hides the Smoking Gun – 45:47

A Look at Testing – 01:02:26

Summary – 01:28:01

Sources:

AIDS – A Second Opinion (2001), Gary Null & Associates

AIDS Inc. (2007), Gary Null

AIDS: The Unheard Voices (Dispatches series) (1987), Meditel Productions/Joan Shenton

AZT: Cause for Concern (Dispatches series) (1991), Meditel Productions/Joan Shenton

Deconstructing the Myth of AIDS (2003), Gary Null

House of Numbers: Anatomy of an Epidemic (2009), Brent W. Leung

Perspectives on the Pandemic (Episodes 3, 4, 5) (2020), Journeyman Pictures/Libby Handros & John Kirby

The Age of AIDS (Frontline) (2006), PBS/Renata Simone

The Other Side of AIDS (2004), Robin Scovill