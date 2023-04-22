Aletho News

IS THE COVID VACCINE KILLING YOUR GUT BIOME?

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 20, 2023

Gut microbiome specialist, Dr. Sabine Hazan, shares the shocking results of a long term study she performed comparing microbiomes in patients before and after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

