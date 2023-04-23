Aletho News

ANTIDEPRESSANTS AND MASS SHOOTINGS: THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | April 20, 2023

Despite findings of increased suicide risks and homicidal ideation linked to antidepressants, the widely used drugs have been spared from the discussions around mass shootings. Is it time we reevaluate the national conversation along with the real history surrounding this class of drugs?

