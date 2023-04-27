Aletho News

Event 201 Webpage Goes Missing

A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter | April 26, 2023

Event 201 – A high-level pandemic exercise held by The Johns Hopkins Center for Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The exercise began on 18 October 2019, months before the Covid pandemic started and the very same day the World Military Games began in Wuhan.

The website for the event has been available to view all the way through the pandemic but for some reason it has now been taken down. If you click on the web address, all you get is this:

But you can always view the archived version here.

EVENT 201 PANDEMIC EXERCISE HIGHLIGHTS REEL 1 OF 5

EVENT 201 PANDEMIC EXERCISE: SEGMENT 3, FINANCE DISCUSSION

