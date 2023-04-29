Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

The Myth of the COVID-19 Pandemic and other lies – Canadian Patriot with Denis Rancourt

denisrancourt | April 22, 2023

“In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Dr. Denis Rancourt explains his published findings and methods demonstrating the popular fallacy that a “covid-19 virus had caused vast death prior to the vaccine rollouts in 2021. In fact, not a single death anywhere in the world can be provably tied to COVID-19, but rather the criminally incompetent (and likely intentionally criminal) protocols deployed from above nation states. Dr. Rancourt explains the real reasons for the increase in all-cause mortality across the world with a focus on the USA, Australia, Israel and India which occured only after the vaccine rollout began. A discussion on Fauci’s admission that he was wrong about masking protocols and the broader corruption in academic research over the past decades is also explored.”

ORIGINAL FILE SOURCE: https://odysee.com/@DenisRancourt:e/rWuie24xIfTd:6?r=746bnfypCwxF1GRmeLUQnqBF5KWj9dWA

April 29, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: