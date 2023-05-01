Transplant surgery highlights evidence of vaccine deaths

The writer is in New Zealand

More critical evidence of increased vaccine-induced strokes and deaths has come to light.

The Wellington Region health data leaked directly to me, on which I’ve reported here, shows that the incidence of strokes requiring hospitalisation in 2023 was up by 25 per cent on pre-pandemic levels. These rises in stroke incidence began in 2021, before the arrival of Covid in New Zealand, but after the vaccine rollout began. Despite this, published scientific papers continue to point to Covid-19 infection as the sole source of increased stroke incidence, in some cases, as in this paper, not even mentioning a possible role of Covid vaccination.

Accordingly, NZ Medsafe has been able to maintain that there have been only two vaccine-induced deaths, allowing politicians and health authorities to cling to the fiction that Covid vaccination is safe.

A pre-pandemic 2016 paper found that victims of fatal strokes are generally robust sources for organ transplant donation, especially if they are younger in age. The one exception was the need for caution with livers transplanted from those dying as a result of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) whose recipients suffered poorer survival outcomes.

This paper published last month describes the case of an individual who in October 2021 died from a stroke caused by Covid vaccination, and whose organs were harvested for transplant. The paper notes in passing that: ‘Thrombosis combined with thrombocytopenia generally occurs in the first month following vaccination and can lead to fatal outcomes, even in young, previously healthy individuals. These young adults ultimately may become solid organ donors.’

In other words, young adults are dying following Covid vaccination in sufficient numbers to be appreciated by transplant surgeons as a new source of viable organs. In this single case, two harvested kidneys are still functioning well for the recipients. The authors leap from the one case study to a general conclusion: ‘Kidney allografts transplanted from vaccine-induced thrombosis and thrombocytopenia donors can have a good overall function with favourable outcomes.’

A September 2022 paper reports on kidney transplants from 16 (yes, 16) victims in Britain of Covid vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) to 30 recipients. Five of the recipients had concerning test results following surgery and two of them lost the graft. The authors conclude: ‘The involvement of VITT could not be completely excluded in one of these cases.’They go on to describe these outcomes as ‘favourable’ (?)

This paper published in August 2022 studying four successful transplants from a single deceased donor following VITT, notes: ‘There are increasing reports of thrombotic complications with various Covid-19 vaccines such as the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA, Moderna mRNA, AstraZeneca Oxford (serum institute), and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines.’

This paper from Italy reports two cases of VITT and subsequent successful transplants, but this letter to the American Journal of Transplantation in July 2021 presents a far more concerning picture. Ten donors likely to have died from VITT donated 27 organs in total. Three of these organs subsequently failed, two had impaired function, and one patient died of a cardiac arrest. In total there were seven major thrombotic or hemorrhagic postoperative complications among six recipients (22 per cent) within nine days of transplant.

The authors concluded that the potential risks of transplanting organs from donors with VITT are twofold. First, early major thrombosis or clinically significant bleeding. Second, possible transmission of pathogenic lymphocytes (anti-PF4), characteristic of blood clotting associated with strokes. In other words, VITT deceased donors may somehow pass on aspects of their vaccine-induced fatal illness to transplant organ recipients.

You are probably beginning to get the picture. Transplant surgeons are very excited to have more available young donors. They announce that the use of organs from VITT is probably viable based on some case studies with very mixed results, but completely fail to comment on the significance of the increased number of cases of vaccine-induced death.

Transplant surgeons are narrowly focused on their discipline. Despite being aware of increases in Covid vaccine-induced death, they wrote papers which failed to sound the alarm. But it is worse than that: medical authorities, the people who collate statistics of hospitalisation and death, failed to communicate to medical personnel and specialists in disparate fields that there were many categories of vaccine-induced illness, including not only strokes, but also cardiac disease, kidney disease, reproductive disease, cancer and neurological disease.

Since releasing the leaked data last month, I have heard from a number of practising health professionals. Their reports include descriptions of unprecedented increases in the incidence of rare conditions that they would not normally see, including cancers. There are also reports of test result scores which are off the chart, for example D-dimer scores in the 20,000 to 30,000 range. D-dimer tests are designed to monitor the formation of blood clots associated with deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and stroke, and a normal score is considered less than 0.50. It is notable that the leaked Wellington Region health data reports around 4 per cent of D-dimer test results for both men and women are registering at elevated levels.

Most health professionals and the public are still being left in the dark as far as the overall data picture is concerned. When you hear politicians such as Ardern and Hancock calling for more censorship of discussion, it has to ring alarm bells.

The revelations of widespread ill health contained in the Wellington Region data leak demonstrate how the reverse is true. Government policies restricting access to health data and suppressing open debate are the real drivers of health misinformation and poor pandemic health outcomes.