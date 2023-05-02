Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

BE CAREFUL NOT TO “ACCIDENTALLY” DISABLE ANY ROBOT POLICE DOGS

AntiNWO | April 23, 2023

Meryl Nass:

There are dozens of ways those fierce-looking $75,000 robocop dogs invented by Boston Dynamics can be disabled. And many of these methods would probably disable other robotic, anti-human machines. Which is why you must watch this.

May 2, 2023 - Posted by | Full Spectrum Dominance |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: