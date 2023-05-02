Murdoch Spoke on Phone With Zelenskyy Weeks Before Tucker Carlson Left Fox News

More speculation as to the reason behind Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News is raging after it was revealed that Rupert Murdoch held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy weeks beforehand.

Some have argued that Carlson’s vehement opposition to the United States’ deepening involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a primary reason as to why he left the network.

Indeed, as we highlighted last week, members of the military-industrial complex celebrated the Fox News host’s departure, with one senior DoD official declaring, “good riddance!”

Now it turns out that Murdoch had been in communication with Zelenskyy back in March.

“Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch held a previously unreported call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this spring in which the two discussed the war and the anniversary of the deaths of Fox News journalists last March,” reports Semafor.

“The Ukrainian president had a similar conversation with Lachlan Murdoch on March 15, which Zelenskyy noted in a little-noticed aside during a national broadcast last month.”

“The conversations came weeks before the Murdochs fired their biggest star and most outspoken critic of American support for Ukraine, Tucker Carlson. Senior Ukrainian officials had made their objections to Carlson’s coverage known to Fox executives, but Zelenskyy did not raise it on the calls with the Murdochs, according to one person familiar with the details of the calls.”

The report also notes that Carlson had previously described Zelenskyy as a “dictator” and that him leaving Fox has now relieved pressure on Republicans who have vehemently supported Ukraine.

As Chris Menahan points out, at around the same time of the Murdoch-Zelensky phone call, Tucker told Redacted host Clayton Morris that he felt he may be fired for his stance on Ukraine.

“I’m saying what I really think and I think it really really matters and if I get fired for it, I don’t know what to say, I’m not going to change,” Carlson said.

He also revealed that a top boss at Fox News texted him to say, “For the record, I really disagree with you on Ukraine!”

Carlson’s opposition to big pharma corruption has also been cited as a reason for his dismissal, given the jaw-dropping amount of advertising money news networks make from pharmaceutical companies.