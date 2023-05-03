Aletho News

America’s Obesity Epidemic Thins Out Pool of Potential US Army Recruits

Sputnik – 03.05.2023

In one of its worst years ever, the US Army’s official figures showed that it failed to reach last year’s goal of 60,000 new recruits, falling short by about 15,000.

It looks as if the US Army won’t be able to live up to its recruitment expectations this year, since a considerable number of prospects simply cannot cut the mustard.

Speaking at a congressional hearing this week, US Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said they are not going to “make” the projected goal of 65,000 new soldiers.

“We are doing everything we can to get as close to it as possible; we are going to fall short,” she noted.

According to local press reports, the US Army had also missed its recruitment target of 60,000 last year, falling short by about 15,000 “active-duty recruits.”

This trend is due to the considerable number of prospective recruits turning out to be unfit for service, or either failing the entrance exam meant to gauge their intelligence or “being too overweight to serve,” one US media outlet revealed.

Only about 23% of Americans aged 17 to 24 can meet the Army’s expectations, the media outlet notes, citing Pentagon figures.

4 Comments »

  1. Americans have waken up. They are no more willing to sacrifice themselves for the Deep State. That is GOOD news.

    Comment by tonytran2015 | May 3, 2023 | Reply

  2. Too much sugar , toxic vegetable oils and sweeteners not enough omega 3 fats . If you look at pictures of US servicemen after ww2 you think they are off another planet .
    They need a bit of keto – less carbs and tons of veg and grass fed fats.

    Comment by charles allan | May 3, 2023 | Reply

  3. WHY?
    Why do you think they have opened the borders?
    With all the Queers, Drag Queens, Perverts etc., supported by the Democrats, there is a GREAT need for “Attilia and the South American Huns”
    Who Was Attila the Hun?
    Attila the Hun, 5th-century king of the Hunnic Empire, devastated lands from the Black Sea to the Mediterranean, inspiring fear throughout the late Roman Empire. Dubbed “Flagellum Dei” (meaning “Scourge of God” in Latin), Attila consolidated power after murdering his brother to become sole ruler of the Huns, expanded the rule of the Huns to include many Germanic tribes and attacked the Eastern Roman Empire in wars of extraction.

    Comment by Pip | May 3, 2023 | Reply

  4. fatboy program=DFAC front-and-center, 21 days diet and fitness education as pre-basic, NO POGEY BAIT or you are on the bus for home, same day. Graduate ‘fatboy’ successfully and pass tape test and a physical=now eligible to begin actual basic training. Walk 4 miles a day, ONLY eat meals as provided at the dining facility which have been put together by school-trained nutritionists. Obesity kills

    Comment by bert33 | May 3, 2023 | Reply


