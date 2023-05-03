RFK Jr: Zelensky Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying ‘No’ to NATO
Sputnik – 03.05.2023
WASHINGTON – Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a chance to avoid the conflict with Russia by simply refusing to join NATO.
“In 2019 actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelensky ran as the peace candidate winning the Ukrainian presidency with 70% of the vote. As Benjamin Abelow observes in his brilliant book, ‘How the West Brought War to Ukraine,’ Zelenskyy almost certainly could have avoided the 2022 war with Russia simply by uttering five words – ‘I will not join NATO,'” Kennedy said in a tweet.
According to Kennedy, Zelensky was forced to continue the dangerous path to NATO by neoconservatives in the Biden administration and by violent fascist elements within the Ukrainian government.
Moreover, Zelensky even allowed the United States to place its nuclear-capable Aegis missile launchers along Ukraine’s 1,200-mile border with Russia and thereby provoked Russia, the presidential candidate added.
Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Kiev, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 3, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Militarism | NATO, Russia, Ukraine, United States
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The Global Pandemic Treaty Is A Threat To Us All
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Every Place On Earth Warming Faster Than Every Other Place On Earth
BY WILLIAM M. BRIGGS • NOVEMBER 16, 2022
The other day we saw a UN report which claimed that “billions live in regions that have already experienced warming greater than the global average.”
They didn’t say where those regions were, a strange lacuna for such a large number of souls. I thought this an interesting question, so I looked it up, searching with terms like “warming faster than rest of the world” and the like. I used the Regime-approved search engine Google.
Here are the regions of the world which Regime-approved government and media sources—I would never quote from conspiracy-believing denier sites!—think are warming faster than the rest of the world. I believe all of these links are from the last year or two. I did not cheat and use anything from the 2000s or earlier. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,731 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,314,499 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Aletho News
- RFK Jr: Zelensky Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying ‘No’ to NATO
- Iran seizes another oil tanker
- US Military Buildup in Finland May Threaten Northern Sea Route
- Kiev regime’s meddling destroys last vestiges of press freedom in US
- Russia’s Military Performance Doesn’t Match the Propaganda
- America’s Obesity Epidemic Thins Out Pool of Potential US Army Recruits
- Kiev’s counterattack unlikely to succeed due to excessive casualties
- The Global Pandemic Treaty Is A Threat To Us All
- Disarm the IRS, De-Militarize the Bureaucracy, and Dismantle the Standing Army
- One killed by Israeli missile strike – Syria
If Americans Knew
- Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in prison
- Video: The youngest victims of Israel’s missiles
- AIPAC Israeli Economic Espionage Against U.S. Hits $366 Billion
- Palestinians Still Pay a Heavy Price for Israel’s Independence
- New poll: 44% of Dems say Israel is a ‘similar to apartheid,’ 41% support BDS
- Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian man dead, seize body
- American senior citizen from Ohio held by Israel since 2021
- Top Pentagon Officer Said Politicians Get ‘Very Rich’ by Supporting Israel
- Sacred Christian site Emmaus destroyed by Israel
- Israel severely restricts Orthodox Easter celebration in Jerusalem
Brownstone Institute
- BioNTech’s 30 Billion Reasons
- Proof that the Vaccines Were a Military-Backed Countermeasure
- 15 Days Finally Ends After 1,141 Days
- Was this Deceptive Trade? Paxton v. Moderna
- An Authoritarian Death Meditation
- When I Lost My Sense of Claret
- The Freezer-Truck Canard
- Where Have the Adults Gone?
- Lockdowns and Vaccines: Lessons from Denmark
- No, Washington Post, the Experts Were the Whole Problem
Richie Allen
- AI Pioneer Quits Google Saying He Regrets His “Dangerous” Work
- BBC Journalist Says She’d Pay Reparations For Her Family’s Role In Irish Famine
- Kay Burley Warns “It’s All Over” If Temps Climb By 2 or 3 Degrees!
- Bridgen Expelled By Conservative Party Over Covid Vaccine Comments
- Mattel Releases Barbie With Down’s Syndrome
- Bank Of England Economist Says People Must Accept That They Are Poorer!
- Remoaner MP’s Call For Public Inquiry Into Impact Of Leaving EU
- EU & Norway Form Green Alliance To Tackle Climate Change
- Covid Inquiry: Ministers Told To Hand Over All Their WhatsApp Messages
- Welsh Government To Apologise For Forced Adoptions
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Electric cars losing value twice as fast as petrol vehicles – drivers may lose £25,000
- CfD Indexation Is A Rip Off
- CfD Indexation To Cost Energy Users £360 Million This Year
- Crumbling away – Is dredging the villain in the drama of Britain’s eroding coasts?
- Norfolk’s “Climate Refugees”
- Prepare For Energy Shortages In 2030
- “No Bricks, No Glass, No Cement” – What Net Zero 2050 Demands According to Government-Funded Report
- XR Founder Moans About His Carrots
- Global Energy Security and Net Zero–Ross McKitrick
- WMO’s State Of The Climate Propaganda
No Tricks Zone
- Where’s The Warming? April In Tokyo Hasn’t Warmed In 35 Years…Hachijo-jima Island In 80 Years!
- Scientists Employ Wit To Highlight The Lack of Climate Trends Across Greece Since The 1800s
- Let Them Ride Bikes! German Green Party Minister Uses Official Car To Fetch Her Forgotten Jacket
- Irony: German Bundestag Admits Conversion To Heat Pump Systems For Its Own Buildings Not Possible!
- Study: Northern Greenland Was Ice Free, Forested ~125k Years Ago, Adding 3 Meters To Sea Levels
- Leading German Politician Warns Proposed Climate Policies Could Lead To “Uprisings” And “Riots”
- Europe’s Prince Of Private Jets: EU Council President Charles Michel’s 700,000 Euros For Flights
- Solar Variability Linked To Climate Change…CO2 Not ‘The Primary Driver For Nearly All Of Earth’s History’
- Big Brother: German Bundestag Approves Law To Accelerate Installation of Smart Meters
- Loony Science: German Mainstream Media Blame Riots At Public Pools On Climate Change
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
PROBLEM?
Jewish Oligarchs!
No one is mentioning the KOSHER Elephant in the room!
“DANGEROUS LIAISON: THE INSIDE STORY OF THE U.S.- ISRAELI COVERT RELATIONSHIP by Andrew Cockburn/Leslie Cockbure
Brian Lamb:
what was the most interesting part of writing this book?
Leslie Cockburn
THE INSIDE STORY OF THE U.S.-ISRAELI COVERT RELATIONSHIP”:
There are a number of things. For example, one particular part which I found most interesting was we talk about Israeli operations in Colombia and some of the Israeli commandos who trained the hit squads of the Medellin cartel. It turns out that they had trained us in Israel as well when they were between trips to Colombia. These were the same people who also trained most of the top commanders in the Guatemalan military and also trained the Contras. They had a firm that was under license to the Israeli Ministry of Defense, and then they’d turn up in the jungles of Puerto Boyac in Colombia. So, we had a lot of adventures, I must say.
Someone said to us,
“Do you know what the function of the Jerusalem Post is?”
We said, “What?”
He said, “It’s to give the American ambassador a happy breakfast.”
So they’re very conscious of, “Hebrew is for us and English is for everyone else.”
LikeLike
Comment by Pip | May 3, 2023 |