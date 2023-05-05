THOUGHT CRIME
Computing Forever | May 3, 2023
BEWARE: THE END OF FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION AND SPEECH IS NIGH (MIRRORED FROM TRACEY O’MAHONY): https://www.bitchute.com/video/PsKmHq4lhaFV/
Buy How is This a Thing Mugs here: https://teespring.com/stores/computing-forever-store
Support my work on Subscribe Star: https://www.subscribestar.com/dave-cullen
Support my work via crypto: https://computingforever.com/donate/
Follow me on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hybM74uIHJKg/
http://www.computingforever.com
KEEP UP ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Gab: https://gab.ai/DaveCullen
Subscribe on Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/DaveCullen
Minds.com: https://www.minds.com/davecullen
Subscribe on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheDaveCullenShow:7
Telegram: https://t.me/ComputingForeverOfficial
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 5, 2023 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Full Spectrum Dominance, Video | Human rights
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Climate Hoax, Military Complex, Sold Out Scientists — Kary Mullis
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
A Sad and Shameful Day for Australian Medicine
By Professor Robert Clancy | Quadrant | September 13, 2021
September 10, 2021, was a black day, the day a group of faceless bureaucrats known as the “Advisory Committee for Medicines Scheduling”, through its effector arm, the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), compromised medical practise and the health of their fellow Australians. The TGA used its regulatory muscle to prevent doctors at the COVID-19 pandemic’s coalface from prescribing ivermectin (IVM), the one therapy available that is safe, cheap and which reduces mortality in the order of 60 per cent. This poorly conceived action threatens the high standards of medical practise we have achieved in Australia, and the credibility of the administrative structure within which medicine operates.
The immediate consequence of the TGA Notice means patients contracting COVID-19 are left to hear, “Sorry, no treatment for COVID-19 is legally available. Just go to hospital when you get very sick.” In the longer term it means that bureaucrats can change the way medicine is practised for whatever reason without review by, or discussion with, the medical community. It is important for Australians to consider two issues that follow the TGA’s decision: first, it adds risk to those exposed to COVID-19, putting additional pressures on health-care facilities; second, it drives a wedge into the fault lines that have appeared in medical practise during the course of the COVID-19 saga. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,732 other subscribers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,316,329 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI FDA France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Rose Marie Mondor on Ireland wanted public input on… Pip on CLIMATE HOAX, MILITARY COMPLEX… Pip on Unraveling the Epstein-Chomsky… jbthring on The Extreme Center: How the Ne… roberthstiver on Top Polish general says… 5 dancing shlomos on Russia’s coming revenge attack… charles allan on My MP and an exercise in vacci… roberthstiver on America’s Obesity Epidem… Sink on America’s Obesity Epidem… roberthstiver on Russia’s coming revenge attack… val on Russia’s coming revenge attack… Amenhotep Sene on Unraveling the Epstein-Chomsky…
Aletho News
- CIA May Be Regarded Around World as a Rogue Elephant, But Operatives Can Still Churn Out Books that Make Themselves Look Like Heroes
- THOUGHT CRIME
- FDA Approves First RSV Vaccine, But Some Experts Say Weak Safety, Efficacy Data Suggest Benefits Don’t Outweigh Risks
- After years of mandates, German Health Ministry admit they have no idea whether or to what degree masks work at all
- Ireland wanted public input on proposed censorship bill… Until the majority said they actually prefer free speech
- Chomsky’s Ties to Jeffrey Epstein — and Suspected 9/11 Mastermind Ehud Barak—Exposed
- Thoughts on Tucker
- Frenchman prosecuted for attempted high-speed escape into Russia (VIDEO)
- New report unveils how CIA schemes color revolutions around the world
- Russia’s coming revenge attack on Ukraine for the attempted assassination of Putin
If Americans Knew
- Invading Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians including young woman
- Palestinian hunger striker Khader Adnan dies in prison
- Video: The youngest victims of Israel’s missiles
- AIPAC Israeli Economic Espionage Against U.S. Hits $366 Billion
- Palestinians Still Pay a Heavy Price for Israel’s Independence
- New poll: 44% of Dems say Israel is a ‘similar to apartheid,’ 41% support BDS
- Israeli soldiers shoot Palestinian man dead, seize body
- American senior citizen from Ohio held by Israel since 2021
- Top Pentagon Officer Said Politicians Get ‘Very Rich’ by Supporting Israel
- Sacred Christian site Emmaus destroyed by Israel
Brownstone Institute
- The Meaning of Tucker Carlson
- A Short History of Long Covid
- BioNTech’s 30 Billion Reasons
- Proof that the Vaccines Were a Military-Backed Countermeasure
- 15 Days Finally Ends After 1,141 Days
- Was this Deceptive Trade? Paxton v. Moderna
- An Authoritarian Death Meditation
- When I Lost My Sense of Claret
- The Freezer-Truck Canard
- Where Have the Adults Gone?
Richie Allen
- AI Pioneer Quits Google Saying He Regrets His “Dangerous” Work
- BBC Journalist Says She’d Pay Reparations For Her Family’s Role In Irish Famine
- Kay Burley Warns “It’s All Over” If Temps Climb By 2 or 3 Degrees!
- Bridgen Expelled By Conservative Party Over Covid Vaccine Comments
- Mattel Releases Barbie With Down’s Syndrome
- Bank Of England Economist Says People Must Accept That They Are Poorer!
- Remoaner MP’s Call For Public Inquiry Into Impact Of Leaving EU
- EU & Norway Form Green Alliance To Tackle Climate Change
- Covid Inquiry: Ministers Told To Hand Over All Their WhatsApp Messages
- Welsh Government To Apologise For Forced Adoptions
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Electric cars losing value twice as fast as petrol vehicles – drivers may lose £25,000
- CfD Indexation Is A Rip Off
- CfD Indexation To Cost Energy Users £360 Million This Year
- Crumbling away – Is dredging the villain in the drama of Britain’s eroding coasts?
- Norfolk’s “Climate Refugees”
- Prepare For Energy Shortages In 2030
- “No Bricks, No Glass, No Cement” – What Net Zero 2050 Demands According to Government-Funded Report
- XR Founder Moans About His Carrots
- Global Energy Security and Net Zero–Ross McKitrick
- WMO’s State Of The Climate Propaganda
No Tricks Zone
- New Study: Climate Models Have Uncertainties, Errors Over 100x Larger Than Claimed Drivers Of Warming
- Where’s The Warming? April In Tokyo Hasn’t Warmed In 35 Years…Hachijo-jima Island In 80 Years!
- Scientists Employ Wit To Highlight The Lack of Climate Trends Across Greece Since The 1800s
- Let Them Ride Bikes! German Green Party Minister Uses Official Car To Fetch Her Forgotten Jacket
- Irony: German Bundestag Admits Conversion To Heat Pump Systems For Its Own Buildings Not Possible!
- Study: Northern Greenland Was Ice Free, Forested ~125k Years Ago, Adding 3 Meters To Sea Levels
- Leading German Politician Warns Proposed Climate Policies Could Lead To “Uprisings” And “Riots”
- Europe’s Prince Of Private Jets: EU Council President Charles Michel’s 700,000 Euros For Flights
- Solar Variability Linked To Climate Change…CO2 Not ‘The Primary Driver For Nearly All Of Earth’s History’
- Big Brother: German Bundestag Approves Law To Accelerate Installation of Smart Meters
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply