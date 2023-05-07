Aletho News

World Economic Forum-Affiliated Pro-Censorship Group Is Hit With House Panel Subpoena

By Dan Frieth | Reclaim The Net | May 7, 2023

The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to executives at a group often affiliated with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Chair of the committee, Rep. Jim Jordan said the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) and the organization that created it, the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), might be allowing the violation of US antitrust law.

“To advance our oversight and inform potential legislation related to these collusive practices, the Committee must understand whether, how, and to what extent GARM and WFA facilitate collusion to prevent certain content from benefiting from advertising dollars and to reduce that content’s presence online,” Jordan wrote.

According to the letters, the House Judiciary Committee has attempted to get communications and documents “related to how GARM and WFA act to demonetize and eliminate disfavored content online, in addition to other information” since March.

However, both the WFA and GARM did not provide the documents requested.

The subpoenas addressed to GARM’s co-founder Robert Rakowitz and WFA president Raja Rajamannar, demand communications and documents from January 2019 to date. The organizations have until May 26 to respond.

Read the letter here.

May 7, 2023 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Corruption, Deception, Full Spectrum Dominance | , ,

