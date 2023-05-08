Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Global Cooling Alert! (1972)

By Robert Bradley Jr. | MasterResource | March 8, 2023

——————–

For various posts at MasterResource on the experts’ global cooling scare, see here.

May 8, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: