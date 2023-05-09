Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Andrew Bridgen and Fraser Myers clash in fiery debate on Covid vaccine harms

GBNews | May 8, 2023

Andrew Bridgen, a Member of Parliament in the UK, has been vocal about vaccine harms and the origins of Covid.

Fraser Myers, deputy editor of Spiked online, published an article called “The delusions of Andrew Bridgen – Conspiratorial thinking corrodes reason, democracy and humanism”.

The pair joined Andrew Doyle on GB News in a fiery debate.

May 9, 2023 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |

%d bloggers like this: