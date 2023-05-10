Aletho News

Israeli military dog terrorizes Palestinian children in Al-Far’a refugee camp

Defence for Children Palestine | May 8, 2023

An Israeli military dog attacked 13-year-old Raja and terrified 8-year-old Nidal when Israeli forces entered their home in Al-Far’a refugee camp in the middle of the night. Raja’s leg wounds are still healing, while Nidal refuses to sleep alone.

Israeli forces destroyed a Palestinian school in Masafer Yatta

Defence for Children Palestine | May 8, 2023

In November 2022, Israeli forced demolished a Palestinian elementary school in the rural community of Isfay Al-Fouqa, located in the Masafer Yatta region of the southern occupied West Bank. Now, children are trying their best to learn in a tent.

