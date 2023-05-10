NBC Host Worries No One Will Be Able to “Police” What Tucker Carlson Says if He Moves Show to Twitter

NBC host Tom Costello is worried that no one will be able to “police” what Tucker Carlson says if he moves his show to Twitter.

Oh no, the absolute horror.

The former Fox News host posted a video to Twitter yesterday announcing that he would move his content to the platform owned by Elon Musk.

“There aren’t many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world is Twitter,” said Carlson, adding, “You can’t have a free society if people aren’t allowed to say what they think is true.”

The legacy media reacted by panicking that Carlson will go uncensored.

NBC host Costello accused Twitter of peddling “misinformation, disinformation, all out lies” (information that doesn’t fortify regime narratives) before expressing his real fear.

NBC’s reaction to Tucker Carlson’s Twitter show announcement: “Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says or is this the point? It’s just a free for all?” pic.twitter.com/BmgZpPGFlm — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 10, 2023

“Will anybody be able to police what Carlson says, or is this the point, it’s just a free for all?” he asked former CNN host Brian Stelter.

Stelter responded by claiming that Tucker’s increased presence on Twitter will cement the platform as a “right-wing website.”

Because God forbid someone be allowed to speak freely without having their activity ‘policed’ by censors – we can’t have that!

Yesterday, CNN faced ridicule for describing Carlson, who at his peak enjoyed a viewership of over 5 million people, as a “right wing extremist.”

CNN before VS after Tucker Carlson announced his new show on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/D8QSs2LHLe — Damon Imani (@damonimani) May 9, 2023

Carlson moving full time to Twitter might be a way to circumvent the fact that Fox is trying to keep him locked in a contract until 2025, preventing him from being signed up by other broadcasters and freezing him out of the 2024 election.

Elon Musk responded to the announcement by clarifying that Twitter and Carlson have not signed “a deal of any kind whatsoever,” and that the former Fox host will be supported by user subscriptions and advertising revenue.