Florida’s Letter to the CDC and the FDA Exposes Vaccine Quackery

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo sent an open letter to the FDA and the CDC. The letter asks all the right questions about COVID vaccines – and exposes the FDA and the CDC as charlatans engaging in medical quackery.

Here’s the letter:

A very nice statement at the bottom summarizes the state of things:

Ladapo: Your organizations are the main entities promoting vaccine hesitancy – Florida promotes the truth. It is our duty to provide all information within our power to individuals so they can make their own informed health care decisions. A lack of transparency only harms Americans’ faith in science.

Vaccine Medical Quackery

Reminder: promoting unproven, untested, and non-working medications is called medical quackery, and promoters of such are called charlatans.

Ladapo exposes this medical quackery by asking several questions, each showing that the FDA (and the CDC) attempted to hide facts that reveal the dangers and ineffectiveness of Covid vaccines. Summary follows:

Why were randomized clinical trials not conducted for “Covid boosters” (such trials were necessary to establish that they are safe and effective)

Why did the FDA ignore many subclinical myocarditis reports and allow Pfizer to postpone its report on subclinical myocarditis?

Why were vaccine side effects intentionally ignored in V-Safe?

Why did the FDA allow Pfizer to hide the results of its clinical trial of Covid vaccines in pregnant women, that ended in 2022?

Why are the FDA and the CDC hiding negative effectiveness of Covid vaccines?

All these questions demonstrate that the FDA and the CDC intentionally conspired with vaccine manufacturers to hide adverse events of Covid vaccines and violated their own rules.

Covid Reckoning Instead of “Pandemic Amnesty”

The questions, growing more pointed daily, show that the long-hoped-for Covid reckoning is coming, as I explained:

Florida’s Surgeon General, Dr. Ladapo, is working hard to protect Floridians from Covid vaccines. However, he is not stupid and probably angling to become the next United States Surgeon General.

Asking questions such as the above will hopefully help enact “regime change” and allow new players, not tarnished by reckless “Warp Speed” vaccine programs or by vaccine mandates, to take over.

While I do not expect an honest answer from the FDA or the CDC, I wish Dr. Ladapo all the best and hope to see him appointed the US Surgeon General in 2024.