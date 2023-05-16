The DATA show that about 1 Million Americans have been killed by the mRNA Injections

And at least 20 Million around world

Figure 1 below shows DATA from the CDC for the number of Deaths/Month and mRNA Injections/Month over the last 2 years.

Fig. 1. CDC DATA for the Death Rate and mRNA Injection Rate in the U.S. for the past 2 years.

Dr. TimE., Apostate is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In Figure 1, the correlation between the two curves is readily apparent. In a previous posting I summarized the result of a statistical analysis I did showing that 75% to 90% of the variations in the U.S. All-Cause-Mortality-Rate can be attributed to variations in the mRNA-Injection-Rate with the Death Rate delayed by about 6 weeks with respect to the mRNA-Injection Rate . Of course, there are additional deaths that such an analysis will not pick up (e.g., deaths happening not in the first two months after the injection, but over the next year or two or more).

The area under the peaks in the Death Rate, following peaks in the Injection Rate, come to 900,000 deaths. So, I’m just going to estimate at least 1 Million Americans have been killed by these injections, so far. Worldwide, there have been 20 times as many mRNA injections, so I estimate at least 20 million people have been killed by these injections, so far.

And I conjecture:

No one will be accountable for these millions of deaths; and

No one will be accountable for the 6 to 9 TRILLION of our dollars spent in the U.S. enriching the few and destroying the lives and businesses of the many, causing inflation, etc.; and

No one (especially the Medical Industrial Complex) will be held accountable for reducing the life expectancy of people in the U.S. by over 2 years in just 2 years compared to other countries; rather they will congratulate themselves; and

You’ll never hear about any of this on the Legacy MSM or Social Media due to the Censorship Industrial Complex [see Matt Taibbi’s Twitter Files]; and

Etc., etc., etc.

Good News:

The number of mRNA injections has fallen to a trickle, and

According to the CDC a mere 17% of the population have the “Updated Booster Dose”;

AND the schedule for the approximately 100 “vaccines” given to children is being neglected by more and more people who are waking up to the fact that health is NOT (positively) correlated with the number of health-destroying injections.

I will discuss these numbers more in a couple of subsequent posts.