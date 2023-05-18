Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Increased Blindness Associated with mRNA Vaccines

Dr. Mobeen Syed | May 15, 2023

Blindness HR 2.19 Associated with mRNA Vaccines

This study by Taiwanese and Stanford researchers on the US vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals shows an alarming statistical increase in the retinal vascular occlusion. Let’s review.

Risk assessment of retinal vascular occlusion after COVID-19 vaccination | npj Vaccines
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41541-023-00661-7/#Abs1

Hazard Ratio: Interpretation & Definition – Statistics By Jim
https://statisticsbyjim.com/probability/hazard-ratio/

Antibody‐mediated platelet activation in COVID‐19: A coincidence or a new mechanism of the dysregulated coagulation system? – Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
https://www.jthjournal.org/article/S1538-7836%2822%2900753-X/fulltext

Central Retinal Vein Occlusion – Prevent Blindness North Carolina
https://nc.preventblindness.org/central-retinal-vein-occlusion/

Platelet factor 4 – Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Platelet_factor_4

Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition | National Institutes of Health (NIH)
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/vision-improvement-long-lasting-treatment-blinding-blood-vessel-condition#:~:text=Retinal%20vein%20occlusion%20is%20one,significant%20and%20permanent%20vision%20loss.

