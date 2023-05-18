Increased Blindness Associated with mRNA Vaccines
Dr. Mobeen Syed | May 15, 2023
Blindness HR 2.19 Associated with mRNA Vaccines
This study by Taiwanese and Stanford researchers on the US vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals shows an alarming statistical increase in the retinal vascular occlusion. Let’s review.
URL list from Monday, May. 15 2023
YouTube Special | DrBeen
Risk assessment of retinal vascular occlusion after COVID-19 vaccination | npj Vaccines
Hazard Ratio: Interpretation & Definition – Statistics By Jim
Antibody‐mediated platelet activation in COVID‐19: A coincidence or a new mechanism of the dysregulated coagulation system? – Journal of Thrombosis and Haemostasis
Central Retinal Vein Occlusion – Prevent Blindness North Carolina
Vision improvement is long-lasting with treatment for blinding blood vessel condition | National Institutes of Health (NIH)
