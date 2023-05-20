Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ICAN ATTORNEYS WIN AGAINST PFIZER AND MODERNA

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 18, 2023

Less than a year after successfully winning the fight to force Pfizer to release their COVID-19 vaccine trial data that the FDA was attempting to block for 75 years, ICAN’s Lead Counsel, Aaron Siri, Esq., joins Del with a new, updated ruling, and great news about what this ruling means for Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID vaccine trial data.

BIDEN’S NEW NIH HEAD COLLECTED MILLIONS FROM PFIZER

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | May 18, 2023

Biden’s new pick for Head of the NIH, Monica Bertagnolli, received more than 290 million in grants from Pfizer. This appointment comes more than a year after former director, Francis Collins, left the beleaguered agency. With deep ties to Pfizer and the cancer industry, she joins a roster of agency heads with questionable conflicts of interest, contributing to a growing distrust of our health agencies now seemingly beyond repair.

May 20, 2023 - Posted by | Corruption, Deception, Video | , , ,

