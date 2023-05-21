Aletho News

FLASHBACK: Graeme MacQueen Reveals The Anthrax Deception (2014)

Corbett • 05/20/2023

FROM 2014: In his new book “The 2001 Anthrax Deception,” Dr. Graeme MacQueen, co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies, lays out the case for a domestic conspiracy in the 2001 anthrax attacks in the US. In this conversation, James and Graeme discuss the context in which these attacks happened, the way they were portrayed by the government and the mainstream media, their ultimate effect, and the voluminous evidence that disproves the FBI’s assertion that the attacks were the work of Dr. Bruce Ivins.

Visit the book’s website: http://www.claritypress.com/MacQueen.html

