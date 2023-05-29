Death and denial inside the Covid Cult

The writer is in New Zealand

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has announced that the incidence of atrial fibrillation has increased by 50 per cent over the last decade. Atrial fibrillation (AF) is a condition which causes an irregular and often rapid heart rate. It can lead to stroke and heart failure. The BHF did not release any supporting figures by year which might point to a potential cause. Here Dr John Campbell describes both the huge rise in AF and the lack of detailed data as ‘astonishing’.

Here in New Zealand heart disease is at record levels, but politicians of all parties are repeating again and again that there are no excess deaths. As if repeating a lie will make it come true. However the official tally of OECD statistics shows that in 2023 New Zealand deaths are running at an astonishing 18.2 per cent above the long-term average – the second-highest rate among 31 OECD nations.

This doesn’t appear to matter one whit to our politicians, who remain confident they are the one source of truth, fully in control of mainstream media, backed by the medical establishment, able to censor social media, protected from the courts by parliamentary privilege and not required to answer any questions.

It probably hasn’t escaped your notice that all these are recognised characteristics of cult leaders who systematically manipulate their followers and seek to exercise total control. To say that cults do not end well would be an understatement. Once your followers are sufficiently prepped to ignore fact, any crooked and perverted manipulation becomes a possibility.

Once indoctrinated, it is difficult to persuade cult followers they have been duped. Leaders ensure that every event that runs counter to their ideology is neatly fitted into their world view whether based on fact or not. It becomes especially damaging when the force of law is used to ensure compliance and eliminate redress.

You can hardly avoid news of sudden-onset illness or unexpected deaths in the daily newspapers or among friends, but there is always an innocuous-sounding cause on offer. If considered rationally, the unprecedented number of unusual deaths would render these excuses implausible. However, cults don’t do rational.

This brings us to a rather sad realisation: with all the elected political parties complicit in Covid policy, it is almost ludicrous to believe that the coming election will change anything. Prepandemic, our current situation was almost inconceivable, but quietly disaster has been creeping up on us.

Published in 2020, an article in Harvard University Health Publishing gives us a hint. Senior Editor Robert Shmerling argues that it is not possible or even practical as a medical practitioner to be guided by ‘do no harm’ as the Hippocratic oath suggests, instead saying: ‘You can’t tell ahead of time whether a test or treatment will “do no harm”.’ In other words, it has become widely accepted in medical practice that adverse events are inevitable and unpredictable. This is an argument which seeks to justify the irresponsible push for risky and dangerous biotech medicine and experimentation at any cost.

So what will change minds? When you look at Ponzi schemes, dictators and cults, the answer is always the same. They end when total disaster strikes. Just how high will excess deaths have to rise before the powers that be accept that a giant mistake has been made?

Inside the Covid cult there are a few cracks appearing in the ‘safe and effective’ narrative. It has quietly become acceptable for doctors to advise their patients privately that they might be vaccine-injured, for pathologists to advise the children of friends that they should avoid Covid vaccination, for vaccinologists to say they won’t be getting any more boosters. These are small steps which indicate a direction of change and that those at the health front line know something has gone radically wrong.

However, the political and media endorsement of biotechnology remains near-total. Given the weight of Covid science publishing, there is no justification for this.

The suggestion that New Zealand’s pandemic policy has been world-beating is a hollow lie, pandering to notions of national pride and allegiance. Like the medicos who think it is impossible to ‘do no harm’, politicians are denying the obvious. By doing so they are tacitly endorsing inevitable deaths in the course of policy. This is a militaristic, self-obsessed and flawed way to think – glorious sacrifice, ‘Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die’.

Pandemic policy has stolen our bodily autonomy, our right of medical choice. It has overruled nature’s design of immunity and health. It has debased truth, substituting government pronouncement. It has seized control of children from families. It has inserted propaganda into education. It has rendered employees subservient. It has cancelled dialogue.

In short, it has taken the world in which we thought we lived and turned it upside down. It is no good thinking this is a battle between right and left. That too is a story to keep everyone distracted from the real issues. It is a question of what kind of fundamental individual rights can we retain? Rights that we previously took for granted.

By framing the world as vaccinated vs unvaccinated, political power backed by pharmaceutical money has redrawn ideological boundaries along the lines of novel biotechnologies. This is a giant act of deception.

When I was growing up, we gave thanks for the harvest. The modern age has joined in the cult of biotechnology which seems to offer supremacy over nature, but it hasn’t worked. To succeed, to know, to enjoy, you have to work with nature.

I have just finished reading The History of the World in 100 Plants by Simon Barnes. Barnes concludes that we are descended from the biodiversity and bioabundance of plants: ‘Look at this planet and its uncountable plants. We owe them everything.’ We depend entirely on the natural world around us, yet biotechnology is seeking to overthrow this mutual interdependency and substitute an ephemeral figment of man’s imagination and pride – an impossible dream and a hideous nightmare that puts our continued existence at risk.

Voting for today’s crop of politicians is a forlorn hope. It is a blank cheque for continued biotechnology experimentation on ourselves. This is not a time to give up our rights, and hand them to the same politicians who have already laughed at medical choice and mocked those suffering serious adverse events. They don’t deserve our vote. Under their leadership it could all begin again.