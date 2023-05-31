Aletho News

Uranium weapons being employed in Ukraine have significantly increased Uranium levels in the air in the UK

Chris Busby | April 5, 2023

Freedom of Information request by Dr Busby to Atomic Weapons Establishment Aldermaston UK showed increased level of Uranium in all the environmental measurement filters. He discusses the health implications of this for Europe in an interview, where he outlines what his research found in Iraq, increases in cancer and congenital birth defects in Fallujah. His paper on the Ukraine Uranium in UK is at: https://www.researchgate.net/publicat…

The findings in Iraq were recently discussed in a Guardian article at: https://www.theguardian.com/news/data…

