“IT’S JUST A VITAMIN” (VITAMIN K)

Candace Owens | May 19, 2023

From the 1980s to the early 1990s, the incidence of cancer in American children under 10 years of age rose 37 percent. Candace investigates whether there is a correlation between increased vaccines and shots like Vitamin K and this increased cancer rate. The CDC and FDA have conflicting claims regarding Vitamin K’s safety. But by analyzing synthetic Vitamin K’s ingredients, Candace questions whether it’s more than “just a vitamin.”

