Big Pharma’s stranglehold grips cancer patients too

During the ‘pandemic’, the vast majority of doctors and health professionals dispensed with their pledge ‘First do no harm’. They must now be wondering how to deal with increasing numbers of people whose trust in their god-like omniscience and goodness has been seriously impaired. Perhaps, for a start, they should think a little more carefully about the need for genuinely informed consent.

At present, the erosion of faith in vaccines is causing concern. Uptake of routine childhood immunisations has fallen. Many of us have discovered some surprising facts to balance against the received wisdom regarding vaccines in general. How many of us, for instance, were aware that death figures from all the most devastating illnesses had been plummeting in the West long before any vaccine was available, often through the provision of clean water, and improved nutrition and sanitation?

Those injured during the drive to jab the world against Covid were unable to give properly informed consent to the injections. Not only were possible known side effects, some of them extremely serious, not mentioned to those trustingly rolling up their sleeves to save their neighbours and be rendered immortal (or simply to hold on to their jobs and pay their mortgages): it was not remotely possible to inform them about problems as yet unknown. Dissenting and well-qualified voices who urged caution were censored and abused in a dogged campaign of government, media and medical disinformation.

Nor is vaccination the only medical intervention which is regularly urged upon patients without their being fully informed of all they need to know. Another glaring example is the management of cancer patients. In this respect, it is interesting to note that the same censorship of real-life evidence is applied to cheap, alternative cancer treatments as was so shocking, during the Covid ‘pandemic’, in connection with ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine. Interesting, too, is the fact that patented cancer drugs are the biggest money-spinner of all for the pharmaceutical companies, knocking vaccines into the also-ran category.

Where cancer is concerned, only three treatments are countenanced by the medical authorities: surgery, radiation and drugs approved by national regulatory agencies and marketed by the big pharmaceutical companies. Any other approach is condemned not only as quackery, but as criminal quackery, and anyone claiming to achieve cures through such ‘quackery’ is liable to prosecution, even if no person has been harmed and many have clearly benefited.

Why do these treatments face such intransigent opposition?

As G Edward Griffin explains in this video, made some years ago now (starting at 50min 45sec in): ‘You know the FDA [equivalent of our MHRA] now requires all of the substances to be used in the treatment of any disease to go through a rigorous testing process . . . I guess it’s $20million or more, maybe much more, for the average drug to get processed and tested; and they test it for efficiency – efficacy and safety. Well, who is going to spend $20million testing the safety and efficacy of an apricot seed? You can’t patent it. It’s just money down the drain . . . And of course the FDA says it’s illegal to use unless it’s been tested for efficacy and safety. Now, you see the Catch 22 you’re in there: nothing from nature, regardless of how effective it might be, will ever be proven safe or effective according to the FDA. It’ll never be, because nobody’s going to spend the money to go through the tests. So therefore everything from nature will always be condemned by the FDA as “unproven” . . . which is the label they tried to hang on Laetrile. It was, indeed, “unproven” in terms of FDA testing, but it was very well proven in the clinics and in the hospitals and in the laboratories of the people who were using it with a serious intent.’

Following the medical establishment’s abandonment of their responsibilities during ‘the pandemic’, cancer cases have mushroomed, many of them already too advanced to be successfully treated by ‘proven’ methods. Yet cheap and effective ‘unproven’ treatments for the killer disease, some involving no more than detoxification of the body and a change of diet, are rigorously condemned as useless or noxious by the very ‘experts’ who continue to urge the injection of minimally-tested substances into the bodies of pregnant women and young children in a vain attempt to stamp out an illness which has an infection fatality rate of between 0.1 and 0.5 per cent.

Who knows how many deaths and injuries could have been avoided if the public, instead of being frightened into ‘doing the right thing’, had been told the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth about the essentially untested nature of the novel mRNA vaccines, and the availability of harmless treatments for Covid?

Who knows how many people, faced with a cancer diagnosis, would refuse to be frightened into the brutal and debilitating treatments routinely prescribed as the only way of putting off death for a few years if they were informed of the less invasive ‘unproven’ medications and protocols which have proven themselves both safe and efficacious in the world beyond Big Pharma?

Covid has shown us the true meaning of fully informed consent. Clearly, it will remain an impossibility, as long as ruthless censorship and lack of public debate prevail.

If doctors wish to regain some of the respect they have lost over the past three years, they should wrest themselves from the grip of the pharmaceutical companies and start researching the facts for themselves, rather than denying their patients the wherewithal for informed consent and guiding them into the cul-de-sac of privileged pharmaceutical orthodoxy as a matter of course.